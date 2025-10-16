Flock Safety and Ring Announce Partnership to Enable Community Requests and Improve Neighborhood Safety

Atlanta, GA, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock Safety , the leading safety technology platform dedicated to creating thriving communities, and Ring, a leading smart security company with a mission to make neighborhoods safer, today announced that Flock Safety will integrate with Ring’s Community Requests to give customers the choice to securely and privately share video footage with local public safety agencies that use Flock software to investigate active cases.

Through Ring’s Community Requests feature and Flock software, Ring customers are empowered to assist or ignore these requests from local public safety agencies.

When a local public safety officer is investigating a case, they can use Flock’s software to send a direct post in the Ring Neighbors app with details about the investigation, and request voluntary assistance. Each Community Request must include the specific location and timeframe of the incident, a unique investigation code, and details about what is being investigated. Ring customers can anonymously view the request, and then choose if they want to share relevant footage or ignore the request. Any footage a Ring customer chooses to submit will be securely packaged by Flock and shared directly with the requesting local public safety agency through the FlockOS or Flock Nova platform.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Ring to make the process of requesting more information from the community faster, more efficient, and fully auditable, all while respecting individual privacy,” said Garrett Langley, CEO and Founder of Flock Safety. “With Community Requests, community members and public safety agencies can increase transparency with simple, secure ways of looking out for one another, leading to safety outcomes that help the entire community thrive.”

This privacy-first video sharing method enables more transparency and security than the manual process of officers going door-to-door asking for evidence and simultaneously gives community members complete control to choose whether to participate, while saving valuable police resources and time. All actions within Flock Nova and FlockOS are permanently recorded in a comprehensive CJIS-compliant audit trail for unalterable custody tracking, and all Community Requests will be publicly logged in Ring Neighbors, underscoring both Flock and Ring’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

"Ring's mission of making neighborhoods safer is rooted in the power of community collaboration. Ring cameras and the Neighbors app have become important tools for neighborhood safety,” said Jamie Siminoff, Founder and Chief Inventor of Ring. “This integration with Flock Safety to expand Community Requests empowers even more communities who want to help.”



The expansion of Ring Community Requests to Flock Nova and FlockOS will take place in the coming months.

About Flock Safety