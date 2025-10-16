Flock Safety Unveils Alpha, a U.S.-Built Drone as First Responder System That Will Raise Industry Standards For Speed, Flight Endurance, and Camera Capability

Atlanta, GA, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock Safety , the leading safety technology platform dedicated to creating thriving communities, today announced Flock Alpha , the company’s first-ever American-made, NDAA-compliant drone system. Built to set a new standard in the Drone as First Responder (DFR) industry, Alpha catapults Flock to the most advanced U.S. manufacturer of public safety drone systems.

Alpha is purpose-built for emergency situations and public safety, combining rapid response capabilities with extended flight endurance and advanced cameras capable of reading a vehicle license plate from 2,000 feet away. Able to reach up to 60 MPH speeds, Alpha is the fastest drone built for DFR operations. It boasts the longest flight time of any DFR quadcopter drone, and can be ready to fly again in less than 90 seconds with its dual battery-swapping and contact-charging dock. Equipped with 4 cellular modems, Alpha provides extended range and reliable coverage across an agency’s jurisdiction.

"Alpha has been designed from the ground up based on direct feedback from our public safety customers,” said Garrett Langley, CEO of Flock Safety. "This is a revolutionary product built by a team who considers each feature in the context of emergency response, crime-solving, and saving lives. We’re confident that Alpha will quickly emerge as the leader in the pack of DFR offerings on the market."

Flock Alpha is fully integrated with the existing Flock DFR system, which is already helping dozens of agencies across the country solve crime and keep officers and the community safe. Flock DFR is also integrated with other Flock products, including License Plate Readers (LPRs), audio detection that can alert on gunshots, vehicle crashes, and more, and FlockOS, the company’s Real-Time Policing platform.

“This is the only DFR platform available that lets an analyst or officer sitting safely in our Real-Time Crime Center see an LPR alert come in, dispatch a drone within a few seconds from the same software, and follow the suspect vehicle in real-time while directing patrol officers on the scene — all within one integrated system,” said Lt. Tim Fecht of the Dunwoody Police Department. “We’re regularly using Flock DFR in addressing a wide variety of situations, from locating violent offenders to getting a closer look at vehicle accidents.”

Alpha will first be available through Flock Safety’s Early Access Program beginning today, and the company is showcasing demos of the technology at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference in Denver, CO. Alpha will be delivered to Early Access customers before the end of the year.

To request a demo, visit the website here or visit Flock Safety at IACP (Booth #1623).

