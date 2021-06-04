XPO Logistics Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, North America

GREENWICH, Conn., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain services, has been recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, North America.* This 2021 Gartner report evaluated 19 third-party logistics providers that met Gartner’s criteria for inclusion. It marks the fifth time XPO has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.**



Malcolm Wilson, chief executive officer of XPO Logistics Europe, said, “We thank Gartner for recognizing XPO’s steadfast commitment to excellence throughout a year of significant change. The visibility provided by our technology during the pandemic, the resilience of our team and the agility of our operations all proved to be critical in keeping customer goods moving through supply chains in 2020.”

According to Gartner, “Seemingly overnight digital dexterity and end-to-end supply chain visibility became a crucial component in navigating through the crisis. For shippers that were not prepared with the necessary technology in place to face the challenges head-on, the alternative was to leverage the technology and visibility of their 3PLs. For companies using 3PLs for outsourcing, the realization that their performance is heavily dependent on their 3PL’s capabilities is now unquestionable.”*

