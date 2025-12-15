XPO Announces Brad Jacobs to Step Down as Executive Chairman

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) announced today that Brad Jacobs will step down as Executive Chairman of the Board, effective December 31, 2025. Jacobs will transition to the role of Special Advisor to the Company through June 30, 2026. Mario Harik will serve as Chairman of the Board while continuing in his role as CEO, which he has held since 2022. Harik’s increased responsibility underscores the Company’s commitment to continuity of strategy and long-term value creation for customers, employees, and shareholders.

“Leading XPO since 2011 has been one of the greatest privileges of my career,” Jacobs said. “Mario was one of my very first hires at XPO, and he’s done an exceptional job in every role he’s had, including Chief Information Officer, Chief Customer Officer, President of LTL, and most consequentially as CEO. The company is in very capable hands, and I look forward to supporting its continued success as an advisor through June 2026.”

“Brad has been an exceptional partner and mentor,” Harik said. “His vision is the reason for the strong foundation we continue to build upon today. I’m honored to carry forward our shared mission as Chairman and CEO.”

About XPO

XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leader in asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation in North America. The company’s customer-focused organization efficiently moves 17 billion pounds of freight per year, enabled by its proprietary technology. XPO serves 55,000 customers with 605 locations and 38,000 employees in North America and Europe, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.



