Ultimate Medical Academy to Host Virtual Commencement for Thousands of New Healthcare Professionals

Tampa, Fla., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA), a non-profit higher education institution with the mission of equipping and empowering students to excel in healthcare careers, will host more than 5,500 graduates from UMA’s Clearwater campus and Online community. for an entirely virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 12. The live-streamed event will honor the thousands of UMA students who completed or will complete their academic programs between November 10, 2020 and July 11, 2021.

As a special treat, no matter where UMA graduates may live, their family and friends can watch as their name appears on screen during this special moment in their academic journey. For more details on UMA’s 2021 Virtual Commencement, please visit: www.ultimatemedical.edu/students/commencement.

During the ceremony, UMA graduates, friends and family will have the opportunity to hear a keynote address by Dr. Rick Rigsby, the best-selling author and creator of the hugely popular and compelling viral video, “Lessons from a Third Grade Dropout.”

Dr. Rigsby has taught at several colleges, including Texas A&M University, and served as coach, mentor and spiritual trainer for numerous non-profits, corporations, business leaders and athletic teams.

“Many people I meet are asking themselves the same unrelenting question, ‘I wonder how great I can actually be?’” Dr. Rigsby said. “What a privilege to help people make such profound discoveries – particularly these UMA graduates who we so very much need in our healthcare world not a moment too soon.”

Events of this past year have underscored the importance of quality healthcare, the ability to overcome obstacles, and a continued commitment to diversity and inclusion, ideals which UMA and UMA graduates have come to embody.

“Pursuing higher education and a new career path takes incredible discipline, perseverance and grit – even in the easiest of times. These graduates completed their academic programs while also navigating the pandemic and social upheaval.” said UMA’s Executive Vice President Geordie Hyland. “They are well-prepared to take on jobs and ultimately careers which are critical to our nation’s healthcare system. We are very proud of these graduates and grateful that they are pursuing this important path.”

As the new graduates begin their healthcare careers, more than ever, they are playing a vital role in creating a greater well-being for themselves, their families and the communities where they live. In 2018 – well before the pandemic – the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics [1] projected that more than 15.7. million workers will be needed to fill new and open healthcare positions in communities throughout the country in the decade leading up to 2029. UMA prepares students to meet this growing need by offering a variety of program areas including Healthcare Accounting, Health Information Technology, Healthcare Management, Medical Assistant, Nursing Assistant, Medical Billing and Coding and more.

UMA continues to support graduates even after they complete their program. The institution partners directly with allied healthcare employers around the country to identify talent needs, and all graduates are assigned a Career Services advisor to help connect them with openings that match their new qualifications as well as assist with resume and job interview preparation. These support services remain available to all UMA alumni as they progress in their careers.

About Ultimate Medical Academy:

The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States is critical and continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering diploma and degree programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

Founded in 1994 and based in Tampa, Florida, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more.

UMA has more than 67,500 alumni and approximately 14,000 students nationwide. The institution also provides certified continuing medical education (CME) through ongoing training and professional development opportunities to more than 30,000 physicians, nurses and other medical professionals throughout the U.S. annually.

UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES, www.ABHES.org) and is also accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME). The continuing medical education programs are individually accredited and are not included within the institution’s grant of accreditation from ABHES. Learn more by visiting www.ultimatemedical.edu



