Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports in May 2021 a Passenger Traffic Decrease of 6.4% Compared to 2019 (Increase of 902.4% Compared to 2020)

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of May 2021, which includes comparisons with the 2019 and 2020 figures to facilitate the reading and understanding of the passenger traffic trend.



For May 2021, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports decreased by 4.6%, compared to the same period of 2019. Tijuana and Los Cabos airports presented an increase in passenger traffic of 14.3% and 9.1%, respectively, while the Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara airports presented a decrease of only 6.3% and 15.2%, respectively, which demonstrates a positive trend in our main airports.

Passenger traffic 2021 compared to 2019 figures

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport May-19 May-21 %Change Jan-May 19 Jan-May 21 %Change Guadalajara 922.0 757.2 (17.9 %) 4,205.5 3,023.3 (28.1 %) Tijuana* 528.5 622.8 17.8 % 2,397.0 2,619.2 9.3 % Los Cabos 160.8 178.3 10.8 % 717.5 712.7 (0.7 %) Puerto Vallarta 157.8 153.9 (2.5 %) 660.6 595.0 (9.9 %) Guanajuato 185.6 137.7 (25.8 %) 818.0 548.6 (32.9 %) Montego Bay 0.9 0.0 (100.0 %) 3.5 0.0 (100.0 %) Hermosillo 164.9 122.1 (25.9 %) 705.8 496.3 (29.7 %) Mexicali 106.3 92.0 (13.5 %) 473.5 369.0 (22.1 %) Morelia 39.2 52.0 32.7 % 185.8 206.6 11.2 % La Paz 84.0 78.7 (6.3 %) 379.4 319.8 (15.7 %) Aguascalientes 59.5 51.8 (13.0 %) 257.7 193.9 (24.8 %) Kingston 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 0.2 N/A Los Mochis 33.8 31.9 (5.5 %) 155.4 133.5 (14.1 %) Manzanillo 8.8 7.7 (11.9 %) 41.0 32.2 (21.4 %) Total 2,452.0 2,286.1 (6.8 %) 11,000.7 9,250.4 (15.9 %)

International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):



Airport May-19 May-21 %Change Jan-May 19 Jan-May 21 %Change Guadalajara 368.3 336.6 (8.6 %) 1,696.0 1,183.8 (30.2 %) Tijuana* 237.1 252.1 6.3 % 1,133.9 889.9 (21.5 %) Los Cabos 299.9 324.5 8.2 % 1,702.0 1,135.0 (33.3 %) Puerto Vallarta 204.5 185.5 (9.3 %) 1,771.2 706.3 (60.1 %) Guanajuato 56.3 57.9 2.7 % 285.3 179.0 (37.2 %) Montego Bay 365.1 214.9 (41.1 %) 2,125.2 677.2 (68.1 %) Hermosillo 5.6 8.3 48.6 % 28.2 35.6 26.0 % Mexicali 0.6 0.4 (39.8 %) 2.6 1.3 (49.2 %) Morelia 34.7 36.5 5.1 % 169.6 138.2 (18.5 %) La Paz 1.1 1.1 (0.5 %) 5.7 6.0 5.2 % Aguascalientes 18.2 19.5 7.1 % 79.6 68.4 (14.1 %) Kingston 0.0 59.4 N/A 0.0 219.7 N/A Los Mochis 0.6 0.7 27.9 % 2.8 3.1 10.7 % Manzanillo 3.6 4.2 19.1 % 49.0 17.1 (65.1 %) Total 1,595.5 1,501.5 (5.9 %) 9,051.1 5,260.7 (41.9 %)

Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):



Airport May-19 May-21 %Change Jan-May 19 Jan-May 21 %Change Guadalajara 1,290.2 1,093.9 (15.2 %) 5,901.5 4,207.1 (28.7 %) Tijuana* 765.6 874.9 14.3 % 3,530.8 3,509.2 (0.6 %) Los Cabos 460.8 502.8 9.1 % 2,419.5 1,847.7 (23.6 %) Puerto Vallarta 362.2 339.4 (6.3 %) 2,431.8 1,301.3 (46.5 %) Guanajuato 241.9 195.5 (19.2 %) 1,103.3 727.6 (34.0 %) Montego Bay 365.9 214.9 (41.3 %) 2,128.7 677.2 (68.2 %) Hermosillo 170.5 130.4 (23.5 %) 734.1 531.9 (27.5 %) Mexicali 107.0 92.4 (13.6 %) 476.1 370.4 (22.2 %) Morelia 73.9 88.5 19.7 % 355.4 344.8 (3.0 %) La Paz 85.1 79.8 (6.2 %) 385.1 325.8 (15.4 %) Aguascalientes 77.7 71.3 (8.3 %) 337.4 262.3 (22.2 %) Kingston 0.0 59.4 N/A 0.0 219.8 N/A Los Mochis 34.3 32.6 (5.0 %) 158.2 136.6 (13.7 %) Manzanillo 12.3 12.0 (2.9 %) 90.0 49.4 (45.2 %) Total 4,047.5 3,787.7 (6.4 %) 20,051.8 14,511.1 (27.6 %)

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.



CBX Users (in thousands):



Airport May-19 May-21 %Change Jan-May 19 Jan-May 21 %Change Tijuana 232.9 250.0 7.4 % 1,115.0 882.5 (20.9 %)

The Company took control of the Kingston airport on October 10, 2019, therefore there are no comparative figures from January to May 2019.







Passenger traffic 2021 compared to 2020 figures

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport May-20 May-21 %Change Jan-May 20 Jan-May 21 %Change Guadalajara 93.6 757.2 709.0 % 2,514.0 3,023.3 20.3 % Tijuana* 107.9 622.8 477.0 % 1,636.8 2,619.2 60.0 % Los Cabos 17.7 178.3 904.9 % 442.5 712.7 61.0 % Puerto Vallarta 6.8 153.9 2154.4 % 380.9 595.0 56.2 % Guanajuato 11.2 137.7 1131.9 % 446.6 548.6 22.8 % Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A 1.0 0.0 (100.0 %) Hermosillo 13.0 122.1 841.6 % 422.5 496.3 17.5 % Mexicali 11.4 92.0 710.3 % 300.7 369.0 22.7 % Morelia 12.1 52.0 328.1 % 145.7 206.6 41.8 % La Paz 6.5 78.7 1102.9 % 228.0 319.8 40.3 % Aguascalientes 4.2 51.8 1142.9 % 144.8 193.9 33.9 % Kingston 0.0 0.0 1850.0 % 1.3 0.2 (86.1 %) Los Mochis 2.1 31.9 1392.8 % 92.7 133.5 44.0 % Manzanillo 0.6 7.7 1219.1 % 24.1 32.2 34.0 % Total 287.2 2,286.1 696.0 % 6,781.4 9,250.4 36.4 %

International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):



Airport May-20 May-21 %Change Jan-May 20 Jan-May 21 %Change Guadalajara 30.7 336.6 996.1 % 1,017.4 1,183.8 16.4 % Tijuana* 36.6 252.1 588.5 % 742.3 889.9 19.9 % Los Cabos 3.1 324.5 10490.9 % 952.5 1,135.0 19.2 % Puerto Vallarta 5.7 185.5 3127.6 % 1,096.4 706.3 (35.6 %) Guanajuato 5.1 57.9 1043.5 % 157.3 179.0 13.8 % Montego Bay 0.6 214.9 35711.0 % 1,134.2 677.2 (40.3 %) Hermosillo 0.4 8.3 2012.2 % 19.3 35.6 84.2 % Mexicali 0.0 0.4 3336.4 % 1.3 1.3 6.3 % Morelia 1.9 36.5 1775.2 % 105.0 138.2 31.6 % La Paz 0.1 1.1 1737.9 % 3.5 6.0 73.8 % Aguascalientes 2.1 19.5 814.7 % 52.0 68.4 31.5 % Kingston 3.6 59.4 1548.2 % 360.8 219.7 (39.1 %) Los Mochis 0.0 0.7 3190.9 % 1.3 3.1 139.1 % Manzanillo 0.0 4.2 15064.3 % 28.7 17.1 (40.4 %) Total 90.0 1,501.5 1568.6 % 5,671.9 5,260.7 (7.2 %)

Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):



Airport May-20 May-21 %Change Jan-May 20 Jan-May 21 %Change Guadalajara 124.3 1,093.9 779.9 % 3,531.4 4,207.1 19.1 % Tijuana* 144.6 874.9 505.2 % 2,379.0 3,509.2 47.5 % Los Cabos 20.8 502.8 2316.6 % 1,395.0 1,847.7 32.4 % Puerto Vallarta 12.6 339.4 2599.3 % 1,477.3 1,301.3 (11.9 %) Guanajuato 16.2 195.5 1104.4 % 603.9 727.6 20.5 % Montego Bay 0.6 214.9 35711.0 % 1,135.1 677.2 (40.3 %) Hermosillo 13.4 130.4 876.0 % 441.8 531.9 20.4 % Mexicali 11.4 92.4 712.8 % 302.0 370.4 22.6 % Morelia 14.1 88.5 528.1 % 250.6 344.8 37.5 % La Paz 6.6 79.8 1108.5 % 231.5 325.8 40.8 % Aguascalientes 6.3 71.3 1031.6 % 196.8 262.3 33.3 % Kingston 3.6 59.4 1548.4 % 362.1 219.8 (39.3 %) Los Mochis 2.2 32.6 1411.2 % 94.0 136.6 45.3 % Manzanillo 0.6 12.0 1850.5 % 52.8 49.4 (6.5 %) Total 377.2 3,787.7 904.2 % 12,453.3 14,511.1 16.5 %

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.



CBX Users (in thousands):



Airport May-20 May-21 %Change Jan-May 20 Jan-May 21 %Change Tijuana 36.5 250.0 584.2 % 735.2 882.5 20.0 %

The number of seats available during May 2021 increased by 268.9% compared to May 2020; while load factors went from 29.6% in May 2020 to 81.7% in May 2021.



Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The web site is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap . GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

