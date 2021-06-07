Portfolio Update

The Board notes that on 3 June 2021 Arecor Therapeutics plc ("Arecor"), one of Oxford Technology 2 VCT Plc’s (“OT2”) investee companies, floated on AIM raising £20m via a placing at 226p per Arecor share. The flotation was a success and the Arecor bid price at close had risen to 238p per Arecor share.



The most recently published unaudited net asset value (NAV) for OT2 at 30 November 2020 was 24.5p per share.

Compared to this last published OT2 NAV, the impact of the Arecor flotation in isolation is an increase in the OT2 NAV of £219k, or 4.1p per OT2 share.

Further detail – including an updated OT2 NAV as at 28 February 2021 and 31 May 2021 – will be available in the annual report which is expected to be released towards the end of this month.

For further information contact:

Oxford Technology Management

Lucius Cary

01865 784466