Aino Health AB (publ): Aino Health signs marketing agreement with Megadeals International AB. The board of Aino Health resolves on a directed issue of shares to Megadeals International AB

Aino Health AB (publ), reg. number 559063-5073 (the “Company”) has today entered into a marketing agreement with Megadeals International AB (“Megadeals”). The objective of the agreement is to strengthen the Company’s marketing and sales. Based on the authorisation given on the annual general meeting on 24 May 2021, the board of the Company has today resolved on a directed issue of up to 342 857 new shares with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption right. The issue is directed to Megadeals in order to set-off receivables Megadeals has on the Company due to the recently entered agreement regarding certain services and educations related to marketing.

The subscription price was determined to SEK 3.5 per new share, which corresponds to the market value as assessed by the board. The reason for deviation from the shareholders’ pre-emptive right is for the Company to use the proceeds for set-off of receivables Megadeals has on the Company due to an agreed advance payment related to the marketing agreement entered into by the parties. The new shares will be paid through set-off of Megadeals receivables of approximately SEK 1,200,000. The set-off is equivalent to the entire fixed renumeration Megadeal is entitled to according to the marketing agreement.

The number of shares in the Company can increase by up to 342,857 shares, from 26,558,298 shares to 26,901,155 shares. The share capital can increase by no more than SEK 6,454.8, from SEK 500,000 kronor to SEK 506,454.8. The issue can entail a dilution of no more than approximately 1.27 percent of the number of shares and votes.

Subscription of shares is estimated to follow shortly.

For further information, please contact:

Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health AB (publ)

+358 40 042 4221

jyrki.eklund@ainohealth.com

Certified adviser

Erik Penser Bank

+46 8 463 83 00

certifiedadviser@penser.se

The information contained herein is such as shall be made public by Aino Health AB (publ), in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was made public, through the agency of Jyrki Eklund, CEO and President of Aino Health AB, at 08.30 AM CEST on June 7, 2021.

About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading supplier of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management. The company’s complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs, and improves business results through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, wellbeing, and safety an integrated part of everyday work. For more information visit ainohealth.com. Aino Health AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Ticker: AINO). For more information: https://investors.ainohealth.com/en .

