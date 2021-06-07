Questex Launches First of Its Kind Nature of Work Festival to Guide Global Leaders in a Movement for Organisational Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex, in partnership with Digital Workplace Group (DWG), brings to life a “festivalised” approach to an event for global enterprise leaders in search of tangible solutions for creating a better world of work. The first of its kind, The Nature of Work (NOW) Festival is a bold and disruptive three-day hybrid festival, providing organic solutions for how we work, where we work and how we can reward all stakeholders.



In their inspiring new book, The Nature of Work, Paul Miller, CEO and Founder of DWG, and Shimrit Janes, Director of Knowledge of DWG, draw on patterns from forests and the natural world to illustrate a dynamic, vital and more beautiful world of work that our hearts and minds know is possible.

Paul Miller, CEO of Questex, says, “What inspired me about the book is it was a call to action at just the right time. I was struggling as a CEO, thinking how do we come back after the pandemic? How do we get back to work safely? What kind of culture are we creating? For me that was the inspiration I was looking for and immediately as we started talking about what and how and why, it inspired us to go further and create this festival.”

Nature of Work explores 12 essential workplace elements, such as health, habitat, regeneration, intelligence, relationships and purpose, underpinned by real-life stories of organisations and people already on this journey to new ways of working. The NOW Festival will draw inspiration from these 12 elements to provide change-makers in companies and organisations of any size with the language and questions to evolve their workplaces from organisation to organism. With the purchase of a pass, all delegates will receive a complimentary diagnostic tool to help them assess the health of their organisation and identify key areas for improvement.

Lessons from the world’s leading organisations, including AstraZeneca, International Monetary Fund, The LEGO Group, Microsoft, and Stella McCartney, will be shared via mainstage chats, working out loud sessions, and impromptu hybrid meetings with like-minded change-makers. The festival is a living case study for organisations looking to transform their workplace through a three-pronged approach addressing; people, place, and technology. The full programme can be viewed here.

Paul Miller, CEO of DWG and Author of Nature of Work, says, "It was clear – even pre-pandemic – from conversations we were having with hundreds of major organisations that stress, fatigue and a lack of engagement were endemic in the workplace. The NOW Festival will bring together a community of change-makers to regenerate individually and collectively as we embark on a new beginning where well-being, relationships and purpose are at the heart of every employee and organisation."

The unique setting of NOW Festival allows the audience to join in person from the etc.venues St Paul’s in London but most importantly the virtual platform brings together audiences from all over the world – a truly unique and accessible three-day hybrid event experience from the 21st to the 23rd of September 2021.

The festival will be fully immersive and feel very different to conferences, seminars and business festivals of the past. It will endeavour to be interactive, conversational and above all inspiring. This is an important moment for us all and The NOW Festival aims to embrace and unlock this point in time using lessons from nature.

Collaboration is at the heart of the festival, so business leaders are encouraged to book group packages in order to bring their full teams with them, whether live or virtual. Group discounts are available. For media interested in attending, please contact Alexandra Aldridge, Marketing Director, at aaldridge@questex.com. To find out more information and to register for tickets visit www.nowfestival.com.

