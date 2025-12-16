Questex’s Jess Tyler Appointed to the 2026 IAEE Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex, a leading information services and event management company, announces Jess Tyler, CEM, Vice President and Market Leader, Wellness has been appointed to the 2026 Board of Directors of the International Association of Exhibitions and Events® (IAEE). Tyler will contribute her deep expertise in event strategy, community building and audience engagement to support IAEE’s mission of promoting excellence within the exhibitions and events profession.

Tyler will serve alongside global leaders who guide the strategic direction of the exhibitions and events industry. The IAEE Board of Directors is composed of professionals from across the events ecosystem who advocate for industry advancement, drive best practices and champion innovation.

Tyler plays a central role in shaping Questex’s Wellness event strategy and driving the portfolio’s growth. Tyler was a strategic player in development of Questex’s Be+Well, the first brand platform to fully integrate the beauty, spa, wellness and fitness industries under one umbrella. Be+Well is a fresh take on two iconic industry events – The International Beauty Show and International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference – that have shaped what beauty, spa and wellness mean today.

“I’m honored to join the IAEE Board of Directors and collaborate with this incredible group who is dedicated to shaping the future of our industry,” said Tyler. “As our industry continues to evolve, and I look forward to helping drive initiatives that delivers value to organizers, exhibitors and attendees.”

Rhiannon James, Group President, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Technology and Wellness Questex added, “Jess is a visionary leader whose insight for audience-centric experiences have had an impact on Questex’s Wellness portfolio. Her appointment to the IAEE Board reflects her commitment to advancing the industry. We are proud to see her take on this role.”

For more information about Questex, visit www.questex.com.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Kate Spellman

Chief Commercial Officer

Questex

kspellman@questex.com

