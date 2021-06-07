SpotX and IRIS.TV Partner to Enable Video-Level Contextual Targeting in CTV

LOS ANGELES, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRIS.TV, the world’s leading video data platform, has tapped SpotX—now part of Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI)—the leading global video advertising platform, to bring industry-standard contextual segments to SpotX’s supply, to enable marketers to target and verify the category of video on all screens.



Consumers are increasingly flocking to connected TV (CTV). CTV has been proven to perform better on every advertising performance metric from unaided awareness to return-on-ad-spend. IRIS.TV enables video-level contextual visibility by connecting media companies’ video data with trusted third-party verification partners and the advertising technology ecosystem in a privacy-first, neutral, and secure way.

Before IRIS.TV, contextual and brand-safety data for videos was only available by analyzing the text on a web page--and was an impossibility for CTV. With integrations into IRIS.TV’s data marketplace, trusted third-party contextual intelligence companies such as Oracle Data Cloud, Comscore, GumGum, ZEFR, Silverbullet 4D, and Advanced Contextual can finally “think inside the video” and help their clients target with greater precision and accuracy.

SpotX can now provide marketers with greater access to video-level metadata for targeting across digital video and CTV media owners that have been “IRIS-enabled.” Through this partnership, media owners working with SpotX will be able to provide more value to advertisers by activating campaigns using “IRIS-enabled” video data. Brand-safe and contextual private marketplaces have proven to increase performance across all key metrics ranging from engagement and conversion lift, to brand lift in awareness, ad recall, and brand consideration.

“Our clients have been demanding increased visibility into the content they are advertising in, but access to contextual data is extremely complicated as it comes in a variety of formats as well as being locked behind content management systems and video players,” said Kristen Williams, SVP of Strategic Partnerships, SpotX. “IRIS.TV has done the hard work of connecting all these systems, onboarding video data so that media owners can unleash the true value of their content and advertisers can smartly invest in CTV.”

Oracle Data Cloud, an industry leader in contextual intelligence, is integrated with IRIS.TV so their solutions can access video-level data and help increase ROAS for marketers and revenue for premium publishers. "This partnership enables Oracle to expand our advanced Contextual Intelligence capabilities into the fast-growing video and CTV ecosystem," said Derek Wise, Chief Product Officer at Oracle Data Cloud. "Oracle is committed to helping advertisers and publishers understand billions of web pages and these new capabilities from IRIS.TV and SpotX enables us to extend our offering into the fast-growing CTV market."

“There has not only been a major shift in video consumption patterns but also in culture,” said Sean Holzman, Head Of Ad Platforms at IRIS.TV. “Consumers are holding brands more accountable for the content they underwrite and marketers are demanding transparency. At IRIS.TV we have worked for nearly a decade helping the leading centers of journalism and entertainment maximize their return on investment in video. SpotX is a leader of innovation, always seeking better ways to help media and marketers reach and delight consumers. We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with the SpotX team to build a better TV experience and bring the future to the present.”

About SpotX

SpotX, now part of Magnite, is the leading video advertising platform shaping digital video and the future of TV globally. The company’s solutions enable media owners to monetize content across all screens and streams while providing advertisers with direct access to brand-safe, premium inventory. With best-in-class technology purpose-built for video, SpotX’s trusted, privacy-compliant solutions are employed by some of the largest media owners in the world including A+E Networks, Crackle Plus, The CW Network, Dentsu CCI, Discovery, Fox Corporation, fuboTV, LG, Microsoft, Newsy, Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung, Sling TV, and Vudu. In the US, SpotX works with nearly all major OTT stakeholders and reaches 4 out of 5 viewers of ad-supported CTV, or 70 million households. SpotX operates throughout the US, EMEA, and APAC regions. Learn more at www.spotx.tv.

About IRIS.TV

IRIS.TV’s mission is to connect and unify video data to power better consumer experiences and business outcomes. IRIS.TV's video data platform is a neutral, privacy-first, cookieless solution that provides publishers, broadcasters and Connected TV apps with secure onboarding and activation of third-party data segments. Since 2013, IRIS.TV has enabled our partners to build scalable solutions on top of our platform including video-level contextual and brand-safe ad targeting, third-party verification, personalized video recommendations, and measurement & analytics solutions. For more information, visit www.iris.tv.

