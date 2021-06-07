SurgePays, Inc. to Present at the LD Micro Virtual Invitational Conference on June 10, 2021

BARTLETT, Tenn., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (OTCQB: SURG), a blockchain fintech company building a next generation supply chain network that offers wholesale goods and financial services for the underbanked more cost efficiently than traditional distribution models, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Brian Cox will present a corporate overview at the three-day LD Micro Virtual Invitational Conference being held on June 8 – 10, 2021.



Mr. Cox will deliver his corporate presentation on June 10 at 2:00pm ET, Track 1.

Investors can register to watch the presentation here .

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact assistant@ldmicro.com.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. utilizes its blockchain software platform to offer a comprehensive suite of prepaid, financial services for the underbanked, and top selling wholesale products to independently owned convenience stores, mini-marts, tiendas, and bodegas more cost efficiently than existing wholesale distribution models. Please visit www.SurgePays.com for more information.

