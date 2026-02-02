LinkUp Mobile Surpasses 100,000 Subscriber Lines, Reaching Key Prepaid Wireless Milestone

BARTLETT, Tenn., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG), a wireless and fintech point of sale company connecting subprime and underserved consumers to essential mobile and financial services, today announced that its prepaid wireless brand, LinkUp Mobile, has surpassed 100,000 ongoing active subscriber lines.

Surpassing 100,000 subscriber lines represents a meaningful milestone for LinkUp Mobile and reflects continued execution of SurgePays’ channel-driven growth strategy. The Company’s model is built around master distributor partnerships and in-store activations across its national retail network, allowing SurgePays to reach prepaid customers where they already live, work, and shop.

LinkUp Mobile operates as a prepaid mobile virtual network operator and represents a distinct commercial channel within the SurgePays platform. Unlike the Company’s government subsidized wireless offerings, LinkUp Mobile serves customers who purchase prepaid service directly through retail locations and distributor partners. This separation enables SurgePays to operate multiple wireless channels with distinct economics, customer acquisition models, and revenue characteristics.

“Crossing 100,000 active subscriber lines is a significant operational milestone,” said Derron Winfrey, President of Sales and Operations at SurgePays. “The first 100,000 lines are often the most difficult. It is the stage where product market fit, operational execution, and distribution capabilities are established. With that foundation in place, growth becomes more repeatable as distributor relationships and retail footprint continue to expand.”

With its distribution framework established, LinkUp Mobile is positioned to scale more efficiently through existing channels as subscriber growth builds on a proven operating model. As part of the broader SurgePays ecosystem, each additional subscriber line supports long term engagement and the expansion of complementary services over time.

“This milestone reflects disciplined execution and an expected achievement as we move closer to breakeven,” Winfrey added. “We are building LinkUp Mobile through relationships we control and with partners aligned for long-term growth. That approach positions us well as we continue scaling towards profitability in 2026.”

About SurgePays, Inc.



SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) is a wireless and fintech technology company focused on expanding access to essential mobile and financial services for subprime and underserved consumers. The company operates a nationwide ecosystem that includes its own wireless brands and a proprietary point of sale platform inside thousands of retail locations. This infrastructure supports SIM activations, top-ups, financial transactions, and other digital services used daily by prepaid and underbanked customers.

SurgePays is building on this foundation by advancing into data driven marketing and digital partnerships that monetize verified consumer engagement. This approach creates recurring, high margin revenue streams while expanding the company’s reach across both online and retail channels. SurgePays aims to become a leading digital marketplace and data intelligence platform serving the one-third of America that relies on prepaid and subprime financial services.

Visit www.SurgePays.com and www.ProgramBenefits for more information.

SurgePays Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties and generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. These statements may include projections, guidance, or other estimates regarding revenue, cash flow, business growth, market expansion, or customer acquisition, and statements regarding subscriber growth, distribution expansion, and operating scale. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “attempting,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements, such as regarding our ability to obtain revenue from the launch of ProgramBenefits.com, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, the assumption that the Company will be able to obtain high-margin recurring revenues, statements about our future financial performance, including our revenue, cash flows, costs of revenue and operating expenses; our anticipated growth; and our predictions about our industry and customer demand. These include, but are not limited to, our ability to scale our prepaid wireless business, transition ACP subscribers to Lifeline, maintain our MVNE partnerships, and achieve financial targets.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

