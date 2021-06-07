Food Lion to Open New Myrtle Beach, S.C., Store

SALISBURY, N.C., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting June 16, neighbors in Myrtle Beach can nourish their families at Food Lion’s newest location at 9616 Hwy 707 Myrtle Beach, SC 29588. The new store will be open daily from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.



In addition to its longstanding heritage of low prices, Food Lion also makes shopping easy and affordable for customers through its MVP loyalty program, its award-winning personalized Shop & Earn monthly rewards offers and with weekly promotions, hot sales, and everyday low prices.

“I have had the opportunity to work with Food Lion for close to 20 years, and I’ve served the towns and cities of the Grand Strand in the North Myrtle Beach area for most of my career,” said Jeff Cope, store manager of the new Food Lion. “I’m looking forward to serving neighbors and supporting the Murrells Inlet communities. I’m also excited to bring new employment opportunities to the area.”

Customers can choose from an extensive product assortment, including in-store fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, “grab-and-go” meal options to help make dinner easier, and a wide variety of meals for any occasion. This new store also offers the Food Lion To Go service, which enables customers to order their favorite items for convenient pickup at the same everyday low prices they can expect from Food Lion.

The store also offers a variety of Food Lion’s Nature’s Promise-brand pork, poultry, milk, eggs, bottled water, cereal, coffee and other items. Nature’s Promise is Food Lion’s affordable brand of wholesome and organic products made with no artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors.

Additionally, neighbors can find a wide variety of great local offerings, such as fresh produce grown at Winburn Farms in nearby Horry County, bakery items from Surfside Beach’s Benjamin’s Bakery and craft beers from many of the area’s local craft breweries.

Through the company’s hunger relief platform, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion is donating $2,500 to the food pantry at Shepherd of the Sea, a feeding agency of Lowcountry Food Bank. The food pantry will also pickup food from the store to distribute to neighbors in need through Food Lion Feeds’ industry-leading food rescue program. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 750 million meals to neighbors in need since 2014.

In another commitment to the Myrtle Beach community, Cope and other local Food Lion associates delivered welcome items to personnel at Horry County Fire Rescue Stations #1 and #20 and Murrells Inlet – Garden City Fire Station #79; faculty and staff at St. James Elementary, Middle and Intermediate Schools and Burgess Elementary School; and staff at the Horry County Treasurer’s office and South Strand Recreation Center.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 750 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers .

CONTACTS: Food Lion Media Relations 704-245-3317 publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47f3f794-b6c8-43f8-ab86-2d1f9bbbf095

