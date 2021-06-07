Second Century Ventures Opens Applications for 2021 REACH Canada Program

Toronto, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of Realtors®, has opened applications for the 2021 REACH Canada scale-up program. SCV, which is the most active global venture fund in real estate technology, operates the award-winning REACH real estate technology growth program in five major, international markets.

REACH provides a unique opportunity for technology companies to earn sizable exposure and accelerate their businesses within a $1 trillion global real estate industry. REACH Canada is seeking high growth potential technology companies across the residential and commercial sectors and will offer the selected group of entrepreneurs access to a worldwide network of peers, mentors and investors in conjunction with its sister programs in the U.S., Australia and the U.K.

“REACH Canada successfully launched its scale-up program in 2020 with an inaugural class of eight companies delivering innovation to Realtors® and real estate professionals throughout North America,” said Bob Goldberg, NAR CEO and the President of SCV. “We are excited to open applications for REACH Canada’s 2021 class and we look forward to welcoming a new group of PropTech innovators. Their ideas and entrepreneurial spirit help ensure Realtors® continue to have access to the latest technology.”

REACH has attracted technology startups aimed at developing solutions for multiple aspects of the real estate industry, including marketing automation, pay-at-close renovation, agent safety, leasing, lending, transaction management and tokenization, among others. Participating companies show impressive results both during and after program completion. Specifically, REACH companies have in aggregate raised more than $800 million of follow-on financing, achieved revenue growth rates of more than 2000%, and secured key partnerships with major technology and real estate brands including DocuSign, Google, Facebook, Keller Williams, Century 21 and Compass.

“With the strength of a portfolio curated with amazing foresight, many REACH companies have become household names,” said Lynette Keyowski, REACH Canada Managing Partner. “These businesses have powered the industry and the homebuying and homeownership experience forward through the pandemic and into a post-COVID era.

“On the heels of our first successful program, we are extremely excited to continue working with companies that are not only providing immense value to the practitioner and consumer, but empowering solutions, companies and founders alike that are bringing new solutions, perspectives and strength to an evolving market and a new societal norm,” Keyowski added.

Participants in the REACH Canada scale-up program receive numerous benefits, such as:

Mentorship from real estate, mortgage, venture capital and technology sector leaders. On average, accelerator participants meet with more than 50 of these advisors in one-on-one sessions throughout the program;

Education on how to navigate the trillion-dollar real estate industry with the backing of the world’s largest trade association and its $5 billion brand;

Exclusive access to the real estate industry’s top conferences, tradeshows and networking events; and

A global network of highly talented, like-minded entrepreneurs, including more than 150 REACH alumni companies and curated program sponsors.

Applications for REACH Canada will be accepted through July 31, 2021, at www.narreach.ca. The 8-month virtual and event-based program will kick off in October 2021 and run through May 2022.

For more information about REACH Canada, or to apply, visit www.narreach.ca

The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.4 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

REACH is a unique real estate technology growth program created by Second Century Ventures, the most active venture fund in the global real estate technology space. Backed by the National Association of Realtors®, SCV and REACH leverage the association’s more than 1.4 million members and an unparalleled network of executives within real estate and adjacent industries. The REACH program helps technology companies launch into the real estate vertical and its adjacent markets. The program provides education, mentorship and market exposure to one of the world’s largest industries. For more on REACH, visit www.narreach.com.

