PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Welcomes New Senior Vice President, Investments

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. (“Pender”) is pleased to announce that Geoff Scott, MBA, CFA, has joined the company in the newly created role of Senior Vice President, Investments.



Geoff brings over 17 years of experience in the financial services sector. He was most recently the Institutional Portfolio Manager at Cambridge Global Asset Management, a division of CI Investments. Prior to that he held roles in equity research and portfolio risk analysis at AGF Management Ltd. He was also a due diligence investment manager at Manulife Financial earlier in his career.

Geoff will play a key role in the growth and success of Pender by ensuring a strong alignment between our investment focus and the needs of our clients. As a member of the investment team, he will collaborate closely with the sales and marketing teams to continue to build enduring relationships with our clients and support our growth plans.

“As Pender looks to its future and its vision for growth, we are excited to welcome someone of Geoff’s experience and calibre to the executive team,” said David Barr, Pender’s CEO.

“I’m excited to join such a talented team of investors and investment professionals at Pender. The firm has a long history of delivering results for clients which has underpinned its success and, I believe, will continue to support its growth going forward,” said Geoff Scott. “I’m looking forward to building on this success and bringing Pender’s differentiated investment strategies to a broad range of clients and like-minded investors.”

About PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

Pender was founded in 2003 and is an independent, employee-owned investment firm located in Vancouver, British Columbia. Our goal is to protect and grow wealth for our investors over time. We have a talented investment team of expert analysts, security selectors and independent thinkers who actively manage a suite of differentiated investment funds, exploiting inefficient parts of the investing universe to achieve our goal. Please visit www.penderfund.com.

