Holding(s) in Company

| Source: OSB GROUP PLC OSB GROUP PLC

Kent, UNITED KINGDOM

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BLDRH360
Issuer Name
OSB GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Jupiter Fund Management PLC
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
Northern Trust  
Citigroup  

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
04-Jun-2021
6. Date on which Issuer notified
07-Jun-2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached13.7600000.03000013.79000061879820
Position of previous notification (if applicable)13.9700000.03000014.000000 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BLDRH360 61732719 13.760000
Sub Total 8.A6173271913.760000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
     
Sub Total 8.B1   

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
CFD  Cash1471010.030000
Sub Total 8.B2 1471010.030000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 1) 0.0000000.0000000.000000
 Jupiter Fund Management Group Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000
 Jupiter Asset Management Group Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000
 Knightsbridge Asset Management Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000
 Jupiter Investment Management Group Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000
 Jupiter Asset Management Limited0.3100000.0000000.310000
Jupiter Fund Management Plc (Chain 2) 0.0000000.0000000.000000
 Merian Global Investors Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000
 Merian Global Investors (Jersey) Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000
 Merian Global Investors (Finance) Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000
 Merian Global Investors Holdings Limited0.0000000.0000000.000000
 Jupiter Investment Management Limited13.4400000.03000013.470000

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion
7th June 2021
13. Place Of Completion
London, UK