OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
7 JUNE 2021
Octopus Titan VCT plc announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at its Annual General Meeting on 7 June 2021 were carried on a show of hands.
Proxy votes were received in respect of 36,240,970 Ordinary Shares, representing 3.2% of the issued share capital as at 7 June 2021.
The following table shows the proxy votes cast for each resolution:
|Resolution
|For
|Percentage
|Discretion
|Percentage
|Against
|Percentage
|Withheld
|1
|33,257,136
|91.77
|2,923,745
|8.06
|60,089
|0.17
|108,008
|2
|31,927,760
|89.19
|2,968,197
|8.29
|901,404
|2.52
|551,617
|3
|32,294,848
|89.49
|3,441,072
|9.53
|352,428
|0.98
|285,984
|4
|32,307,687
|89.64
|3,390,549
|9.40
|344,492
|0.96
|269,682
|5
|32,394,250
|89.72
|3,397,610
|9.41
|314,496
|0.87
|267,976
|6
|31,861,848
|88.15
|3,421,835
|9.47
|861,452
|2.38
|229,197
|7
|31,682,385
|88.10
|3,922,842
|10.90
|358,495
|1.00
|410,610
|8
|31,565,132
|88.17
|3,518,997
|9.83
|716,156
|2.00
|574,047
|9
|32,412,186
|89.84
|3,405,453
|9.44
|259,711
|0.72
|296,982
|10
|29,800,104
|87.04
|3,439,811
|10.04
|998,401
|2.92
|2,136,016
|11
|30,547,540
|88.20
|3,439,811
|9.94
|645,526
|1.86
|1,741,455
For further information please contact:
Katherine Fyfe
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
020 7710 2800