OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

7 JUNE 2021

Octopus Titan VCT plc announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at its Annual General Meeting on 7 June 2021 were carried on a show of hands.

Proxy votes were received in respect of 36,240,970 Ordinary Shares, representing 3.2% of the issued share capital as at 7 June 2021.

The following table shows the proxy votes cast for each resolution:

ResolutionForPercentageDiscretionPercentageAgainstPercentageWithheld
133,257,13691.772,923,7458.0660,0890.17108,008
231,927,76089.192,968,1978.29901,4042.52551,617
332,294,84889.493,441,0729.53352,4280.98285,984
432,307,68789.643,390,5499.40344,4920.96269,682
532,394,25089.723,397,6109.41314,4960.87267,976
631,861,84888.153,421,8359.47861,4522.38229,197
731,682,38588.103,922,84210.90358,4951.00410,610
831,565,13288.173,518,9979.83716,1562.00574,047
932,412,18689.843,405,4539.44259,7110.72296,982
1029,800,10487.043,439,81110.04998,4012.922,136,016
1130,547,54088.203,439,8119.94645,5261.861,741,455

