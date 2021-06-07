OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

7 JUNE 2021

Octopus Titan VCT plc announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at its Annual General Meeting on 7 June 2021 were carried on a show of hands.

Proxy votes were received in respect of 36,240,970 Ordinary Shares, representing 3.2% of the issued share capital as at 7 June 2021.

The following table shows the proxy votes cast for each resolution:

Resolution For Percentage Discretion Percentage Against Percentage Withheld 1 33,257,136 91.77 2,923,745 8.06 60,089 0.17 108,008 2 31,927,760 89.19 2,968,197 8.29 901,404 2.52 551,617 3 32,294,848 89.49 3,441,072 9.53 352,428 0.98 285,984 4 32,307,687 89.64 3,390,549 9.40 344,492 0.96 269,682 5 32,394,250 89.72 3,397,610 9.41 314,496 0.87 267,976 6 31,861,848 88.15 3,421,835 9.47 861,452 2.38 229,197 7 31,682,385 88.10 3,922,842 10.90 358,495 1.00 410,610 8 31,565,132 88.17 3,518,997 9.83 716,156 2.00 574,047 9 32,412,186 89.84 3,405,453 9.44 259,711 0.72 296,982 10 29,800,104 87.04 3,439,811 10.04 998,401 2.92 2,136,016 11 30,547,540 88.20 3,439,811 9.94 645,526 1.86 1,741,455

For further information please contact:

Katherine Fyfe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

020 7710 2800