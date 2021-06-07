Peter Shaplin Joins Becknell Industrial as Executive Vice President - Operations

CHICAGO, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becknell Industrial announced today that it has hired Peter Shaplin as Executive Vice President - Operations. A 20-year veteran of the commercial real estate industry, Peter has extensive experience in portfolio and asset management, acquisitions, dispositions and join ventures investments.



Peter comes to Becknell from a long successful career at UBS Realty Investors. In 2013, he began his career at UBS serving as Director - Asset Manager, managing an industrial joint venture totaling 150 assets valued at $1.7B. Peter then was promoted to Executive Director - Portfolio Manager of UBS’ Trumbull Property Fund where he was a key member of a management team directing strategy and investment activities of an open-ended, core investment vehicle with $20+B of investments in multifamily, office, retail, industrial and hotels. He also was responsible for oversight of a $6B commercial real estate portfolio located in the Northeast and Midwest regions.

In his new role with Becknell, Peter will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Company’s real estate portfolio, including new leasing, build-to-suit projects, acquisitions and portfolio management.

“We are excited to have Peter join Becknell Industrial – Peter brings a wealth of real estate experience including asset management, development, managing capital relationships and debt financing,” said Mark Shapland, Becknell's Chief Operating Officer. “Peter’s familiarity with Becknell’s platform and industrial development will be a great addition and be a key piece for our continued growth in the coming years.”

“I have a long-term relationship with Becknell and deep admiration for their best of class customer focused execution platform. I look forward to working with Mark Shapland and the entire Becknell team to continue to grow Becknell’s market leadership in industrial real estate investment and operations across the US.” said Peter Shaplin, Becknell’s Executive Vice President – Operations.

About Becknell Industrial

Becknell Industrial specializes in the development, investment and management of industrial properties across the United States. The company currently owns interests in 185 properties totaling more than 30 million square feet. Vertically integrated, Becknell is responsible for every aspect of the project providing the decision-making authority and expertise to meet client expectations for a high-performance facility delivered on time and on budget. More information about Becknell is available at www.becknellindustrial.com .