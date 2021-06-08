GBT Seeking to Adapt xCalibre Pattern Recognition Technology for Medical Imaging Analytics

SAN DIEGO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), is seeking to adapt its xCalibre image analysis to post process health related imaging data with the goal of detecting potential issues and providing higher accuracy diagnostics. xCalibre imaging algorithms has the capability of processing high resolution images and videos detecting wide variety of pre-defined irregular objects. Using GBT’s proprietary neural network technology along with its computational geometry algorithms, GBT is seeking to adapt xCalibre to analyze post processed imaging of CT, Ultrasound, MRI and X-RAY. The goal will be to identify abnormalities and alerted medical professionals for further investigation. xCalibre system makes it possible to process and analyze imaging information, identifying anomalies of interest. The system includes technology that is protected with the Company’s recent filed image recognition patent. xCalibre’s cognitive capabilities enables it to learn with time and to accumulate knowledge in the same pattern as a human would.



"we intend to develop our xCalibre system using our proprietary computational geometry algorithms to scan, pixelate and analyze a very high-resolution image. We believe our AI technology could make it a potential intelligent assistant for medical professionals in wide variety of health fields. For example, as an assistance in X-RAYS or Ultrasound images. Another example can be a CT or MRI imaging analysis. Our goal is to implement xCalibre to post process images of MRI, X-RAY, Ultrasound and CT, analyzing for suspicious abnormalities. xCalibre is capable of vast amount of data handling, which enables rapid imaging analytics. We believe that such system can be of a great asset for medical professionals providing what is expected to be a precise image analytics assisting with accurate diagnostics.” Stated Danny Rittman the Company’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

About Us

Forward-Looking Statements

