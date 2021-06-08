Redwood Logistics Partners with project44 to Enhance Logistics Integration Capabilities with Best-in-Class Visibility

CHICAGO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics , one of the fastest-growing logistics platform companies in North America, today announced a partnership with project44 , creating a joint offering combining project44’s Advanced Visibility Platform™ and Redwood’s LPaaS (Logistics Platform as a Service). The partnership will provide mutual customers enterprise-grade integration expertise enhanced with freight visibility across all transportation modes.



Recently placed as a leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms, project44 connects, automates and provides visibility into key transportation processes for shippers and logistics service providers to accelerate insights and shorten the time it takes to turn those insights into actions.

“Integrating project44’s Advanced Visibility Platform™ with LPaaS will enable our customers to leverage Redwood’s expertise in connecting ERP, WMS, TMS and any other 3rd Party technology platforms via RedwoodConnect™, helping simplify and streamline the integration process,” said Vernon O’Donnell, Chief Product Officer, project44. “This partnership helps our customers easily customize and rapidly deploy our industry-leading visibility solution so that they can focus on helping their customers navigate market volatility.”

The native project44 integration adds another key capability to Redwood’s integrated LPaaS, which connects its customers to the best industry solutions, services, people and technology via RedwoodConnect™ , a proprietary, turnkey supply chain integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) designed to streamline the most complex integration cases.

LPaaS is a new approach intended to connect everything in the logistics lifecycle at scale, removing the friction and cost traditionally associated with logistics and logistics technology. LPaaS applies an agnostic platform-as-a-service methodology to logistics, enabling all members of the transportation value chain to develop, run and manage digital playbooks. This revolutionary platform eliminates the need to build and maintain the infrastructure and business logic previously required,​ effectively filling the gap between logistics and technology across a highly fragmented industry.

“Visibility is one of the biggest go-forward initiatives we hear from our customers, and project44’s Advanced Visibility Platform™ is the clear leader in the industry,” said Mike Reed, Chief Product Officer, Redwood. “The strength of LPaaS is to connect even the most disparate of technology integrations, and project44’s expertise provides an opportunity to deliver our customers the industry’s top transportation visibility solution, enabling them to react faster to fluctuating market conditions. Not to mention, we are certainly happy to partner with one of our peers in the Chicago logistics technology community.”



About Redwood

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 20 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage, flexible freight management and logistics consulting all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology delivery model—Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS). LPaaS utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, visit www.redwoodlogistics.com .

About project44

project44 solves some of the world’s most critical logistics challenges by connecting, automating, and providing real-time visibility into global transportation processes. With project44’s cloud-based platform, organizations can increase operational efficiencies, reduce costs, improve shipping performance, and deliver an exceptional, Amazon-like experience to their customers. project44 supports all transportation modes and shipping types, including air, parcel, final-mile, less-than-truckload, volume less-than-truckload, groupage, truckload, rail, intermodal, and ocean. To learn more, visit www.project44.com .

