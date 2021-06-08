The City of Miami Uses Gordian’s Job Order Contracting to Expedite Progress on Flagler Street Beautification and Reconstruction Project

Greenville, SC, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, the leading provider of facility and construction cost data, software and expertise, is providing the job order contracting technology platform to support the City of Miami’s $24 million Flagler Street Beautification and Reconstruction Project, which officially broke ground on May 19, 2021.

“Gordian has demonstrated their commitment to helping us achieve our mission to revitalize and improve Flagler Street,” said Hector Badia Moro, Interim Director, CI Strategic Initiatives at City of Miami. “Their JOC solution, assistance and expertise have been integral to getting us to this point and we look forward to the continued partnership through project completion.”

The City of Miami’s Office of Capital Improvements, in partnership with the Flagler Business Improvement District (Flagler District BID) and the Miami Downtown Development Authority (Miami DDA), is working to transform Flagler Street into an iconic, festival-style boulevard, reclaiming the street’s legacy as the vibrant retail and business core of Miami. The project originally began in 2016 but faced a number of logistical challenges — including unknown underground utilities, delays and change orders – so just one-half of a street block was completed in the first year.

The City and stakeholders were not satisfied with the contractor, so the project was put on hold in June 2017 and the Flagler Street Task Force (FSTF) searched for a more efficient way to procure the project. The FSTF recommended Gordian’s ezIQC® solution, available through Sourcewell. ezIQC is a Job Order Contracting (JOC) solution established through cooperative purchasing networks and provides access to competitively-awarded, local contractors.

The Miami DDA and the City endorsed the FSTF’s recommendation and selected awarded contractor, Lanzo Construction, to complete the remaining nine phases of the project. Designs for the project were finalized in April of 2021, relying on Gordian’s ezIQC for construction procurement and Gordian’s experienced project managers, who developed the scope of work and reviewed all price proposals from contractors. If using a traditional construction procurement method, the project would just now be going out to bid, which could have delayed groundbreaking until into 2022.

"Gordian is excited to partner with the City of Miami to revitalize and improve Flagler Street,” said William Pollak, President at Gordian. “We’re proud to provide comprehensive data, software and expertise that helps public servants maximize their resources and complete projects faster for their communities.”

Gordian’s Job Order Contracting solutions establish local, competitively-bid prices up front and eliminates the need to bid each construction project separately. Gordian’s JOC solutions are powered by a Construction Task Catalog® that contains local material, labor and equipment pricing. This preset pricing allowed for the proposal to be executed on a guaranteed maximum price based on that estimated design, even with the possibility of design changes.

