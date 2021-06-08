Phunware Releases “PhunWallet” Mobile App for Android on Google Play

AUSTIN, Texas, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“the Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced the initial release of its new mobile application software, PhunWallet , on Google Play for Android.



PhunWallet is a cryptocurrency wallet and mobile application that supports Phunware’s blockchain-enabled data exchange and mobile loyalty ecosystem powered by PhunCoin and PhunToken , respectively. While PhunCoin is a regulated store of value that seeks to compensate users for their data, PhunToken is intended to be a medium of exchange that promotes profitable behavior by unlocking key features of Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform that reward and measure engagement.

“With PhunWallet, we hope to demystify the process of buying, earning and managing cryptocurrencies in order to facilitate the mainstream adoption of our dual token economy that is being developed to solve real world problems,” said Randall Crowder , COO of Phunware. “We expect to roll out a series of new features in the coming months that not only make owning your data a possibility, but also reimagines how brands drive loyalty by effectively commercializing what one might describe as Ethereum for Engagement.”

Capabilities of PhunWallet include, but are not limited to:

Manage PhunToken purchases made here .

. Manage PhunCoin purchases made in accordance with approved exemptions such as Regulation Crowdfunding and Regulation D.

Earn PhunToken by participating in activities that promote profitable behavior, such as watching branded videos, completing surveys designed to understand purchase intent and visiting points of interest.

Discover brands, deals and opportunities based on specific personal interests.

Opt into or out of specific audience segments that brands use to personalize data-enriched media without sharing any personal identifiable information ("PII").

Manage PhunCoin issuances identified by the MaaS Data Software Development Kit (“SDK”) for Apple iOS and Google Android , so third-party mobile applications can reward consumers with PhunCoin for their data.

and , so third-party mobile applications can reward consumers with PhunCoin for their data. Manage PhunToken issuances identified by the MaaS Loyalty SDK for Apple iOS and Google Android , which will allow third-party mobile applications to track and reward in-app customer behavior.



To learn more about PhunWallet and get started today, visit the following resources:

The Company expects to release PhunWallet for iOS users by the end of the month, subject to Apple App Store approval.

