New AMD Radeon PRO W6000 Series Workstation Graphics with AMD RDNA 2 Architecture and Massive 32GB of Memory to Power Demanding Architectural, Design and Media Workloads

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced the AMD Radeon™ PRO W6000 series workstation graphics, delivering exceptional performance, stability and reliability for professional users. The new graphics products were designed and optimized to power demanding architectural design workloads, ultra-high resolution media projects, complex design and engineering simulations, and advanced image and video editing applications.

Built on award-winning AMD RDNA™ 2 architecture, the foundation of next generation, high-powered PCs, laptops and many of today’s game consoles, the new product line features the AMD Radeon PRO W6800, the fastest AMD RDNA workstation graphics card ever1. It also includes the AMD Radeon PRO W6600 graphics card, meticulously engineered for ultra-high performance workflows, and the AMD Radeon PRO W6600M GPU, designed to power professional mobile workstations.

“AMD RDNA 2 was designed from the ground up to deliver world-class performance for a wide range of applications and workloads,” said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD. “Bringing this breakthrough architecture to our workstation graphics lineup allows users to tackle much larger datasets, dramatically reduce render times, and speed processing of highly complex models and simulations. The AMD Radeon PRO W6000 series gives professionals a powerful new tool in their arsenal to accelerate projects and bring creative visions to life.”

Key capabilities and features of the new AMD Radeon W6000 series workstation graphics include:

Award-Winning AMD RDNA 2 Architecture – Built on the advanced 7nm manufacturing process, AMD RDNA 2 architecture introduces an array of advanced features elevating professional graphics to new levels of performance and efficiency.

– Built on the advanced 7nm manufacturing process, AMD RDNA 2 architecture introduces an array of advanced features elevating professional graphics to new levels of performance and efficiency. Enhanced Compute Units with Realtime Hardware-Accelerated Raytracing – Enhanced Compute Units (CU) with Ray Accelerators offer up to 46 percent faster rendering than Radeon PRO graphics cards based on previous-generation architectures in SOLIDWORKS Visualize 2021 2 . Support for Variable Rate Shading (VRS) delivers real-time photorealistic viewports and rendering.

– Enhanced Compute Units (CU) with Ray Accelerators offer up to 46 percent faster rendering than Radeon PRO graphics cards based on previous-generation architectures in SOLIDWORKS Visualize 2021 . Support for Variable Rate Shading (VRS) delivers real-time photorealistic viewports and rendering. AMD Infinity Cache – Up to 128MB of last-level data cache integrated on the GPU die is designed to reduce latency and power consumption, enabling the AMD Radeon PRO W6800 to deliver the highest RDNA workstation GPU performance to date 1 .

– Up to 128MB of last-level data cache integrated on the GPU die is designed to reduce latency and power consumption, enabling the AMD Radeon PRO W6800 to deliver the highest RDNA workstation GPU performance to date . Smart Access Memory – Unlocks higher performance for key professional workloads by giving AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series Desktop Processors or select AMD Ryzen 3000 series Desktop Processors access to the entire high-speed GDDR6 graphics memory 3 .

– Unlocks higher performance for key professional workloads by giving AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series Desktop Processors or select AMD Ryzen 3000 series Desktop Processors access to the entire high-speed GDDR6 graphics memory . AMD Radeon™ PRO Viewport Boost – Designed for today’s professional workloads and compatible software to help viewport frames-per-second performance increase with project file sizes 4 .

– Designed for today’s professional workloads and compatible software to help viewport frames-per-second performance increase with project file sizes . Certified for leading professional applications – AMD continues to work with leading professional software application vendors to help ensure AMD Radeon PRO graphics cards are built for demanding 24/7 environments and tested to meet exceptional standards, delivering the stability and reliability required by workstation professionals. The list of certified applications can be found here.

AMD Radeon PRO W6000 Series Workstation Graphics Specifications

Model Stream

Processors TFLOPS



GDDR6 ECC

Memory



Memory

Bandwidth Memory

Interface Display Outputs AMD Radeon

PRO W6800



3840

(60 CUs) Up to 17.83 (FP32)

Up to 35.66 (FP16) 32GB

@ 16 Gbps 512 GB/s 256-bit 6x Mini-DisplayPort™ 1.4 AMD Radeon

PRO W6600 1792

(28 CUs) Up to 10.4 (FP32)

Up to 20.8 (FP16) 8GB

@ 14 Gbps 224 GB/s 128-bit 4x DisplayPort 1.4 AMD Radeon

PRO W6600M 1792

(28 CUs) Up to 10.4 (FP32)

Up to 20.8 (FP16) 8GB

@ 14 Gbps 224 GB/s 128-bit Specific to laptop implementation

The AMD Radeon PRO W6800 graphics card is available now from leading etailers/retailers for an SEP of $2,249 USD. The AMD Radeon PRO W6600 graphics card is expected to be available from etailers/retailers in Q3 2021 with an SEP of $649 USD. AMD Radeon PRO W6600M GPUs are expected to be available in the HP Fury ZBook G8 mobile workstation in select countries starting July 2021.

1 Testing as of March 23, 2021 by AMD Performance Labs on a test system comprised of an AMD Ryzen™ 5950X with AMD Radeon™ PRO W5700, AMD Radeon™ PRO W6800 pre-production sample. Benchmark Applications: Lumion v.11 (Museum, Valley Winery, Downtown Development, Glass House, Villa Cabrera, Farnsworth, Residential Home, Beach House), Topaz Video Enhance AI 2.0.0 (Artemis-HQ, Gaia-HQ, Theia-Detail), Dassault Systèmes SOLIDWORKS® Visualize 2021 SP3 (Camaro default angle, Yellow motorcycle, Snowmobile). Performance may vary based on factors such as tasks performed, driver version and hardware configuration. RPW-362

2 Testing as of March 23, 2021 by AMD Performance Labs on a test system comprised of an AMD Ryzen™ 9 5950Xwith AMD Radeon™ PRO W5700 / AMD Radeon™ PRO WX 9100 / AMD Radeon™ PRO W6600 (pre-production sample) / AMD Radeon™ PRO W6800 (pre-production sample), at 3840x2160 display resolution. Benchmark Application: Dassault Systèmes SOLIDWORKS® Visualize 2021 SP3 (ProRender low sample) test. Performance may vary based on factors such as driver version and hardware configuration. RPW-382

3 Smart Access Memory technology enablement requires an AMD Radeon 6000 series GPU, Ryzen 5000 or 3000 series GPU (excluding the Ryzen 5 3400G and Ryzen 3 3200G) and an AMD 500 series motherboard with the latest BIOS update. BIOS requires support for AGESA 1.1.0.0 or higher. Download latest BIOS from vendor website. For additional information and system requirements, see https://www.amd.com/en/technologies/smart-access-memory. GD-178

4 The Radeon™ PRO Viewport Boost feature is currently compatible with Autodesk 3ds Max®, Autodesk Revit® and Epic Twinmotion®. Other professional software products to be announced. GD-189

