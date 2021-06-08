Maxihost Expands Footprint to Mexico City via KIO Networks

SAO PAULO, Brazil, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxihost , an innovative global provider of on-demand Bare Metal Cloud is joining forces with KIO Networks , the leading provider of mission critical IT infrastructure services in Mexico and Central America, to launch a new point of presence (PoP) for its platform in Mexico City. This adds a third location to Maxihost’s Latin America footprint, following Brazil and Chile. Maxihost’s state-of-the-art platform will support international clients interested in Bare Metal servers delivered instantly to support many types of use cases such as gaming, streaming, VPNs, and other low-latency, high-bandwidth applications.



Mexico, with a population of close to 130 million people, is Latin America’s largest economy, after Brazil. The Mexico City metro area alone has more than 21 million people. With the current acceleration of digital transformation, the Mexico market is fast becoming a major interconnection and digital hub.

Maxihost’s new PoP is situated in KIO’s MEX|5 Data Center, one of the most important interconnection hubs in all of Mexico. The facility is strategically located right in Mexico City and offers high levels of availability, redundancy and security, as well as access to a wide range of local and international networks.

“We are thrilled to team up with KIO Networks to bring our Bare Metal Cloud platform to Mexico,” says Guilherme Soubihe Alberto, CEO of Maxihost. “We are launching our new location with more than twenty international customers, most of whom are currently reaching end users in Mexico and Central America from Dallas, Texas. Having servers so much closer to targeted users and access to KIO’s low-latency networks in the region will enable an enhanced customer experience — whether that is for gaming, streaming, or other high-bandwidth applications.”

“We are very excited to welcome Maxihost to the KIO ecosystem,” adds Santiago Suinaga, Managing Director of KIO Data Center Services. “Maxihost offers an impressive range of bare metal servers that are unrivaled in Mexico City, including purpose-built machines that are optimized for particular workloads including energy-efficient, high-performance ARM-based servers. Our many existing and future clients will benefit by being able to instantly deploy these powerful bare metal offerings using Maxihost’s easy-to-use cloud platform.”

Maxihost sees the addition of Mexico to its footprint as part of a global strategy to bring the benefits of its Bare Metal Cloud to broader audiences. The company has additional geographical expansion goals for this year, with new locations planned in Europe and Asia that will add to the company’s existing presence in Latin America, the United States, Australia and Japan.

About Maxihost

Maxihost is a global provider of on-demand bare metal cloud for businesses of all sizes. Its mission is to help make the Internet faster and safer by providing powerful, secure, scalable infrastructure solutions. For more information, visit www.maxihost.com or contact sales@maxihost.com .

About KIO Networks

KIO Networks is one of the most innovative Information Technology companies in Latin America, offering a broad portfolio of mission-critical information technology infrastructure services. The company operates 40 state-of-the-art data centers with the highest security, availability and density in the region and has a presence in Mexico, Panama, Guatemala, the Dominican Republic and Spain. For more information, visit www.kionetworks.com

