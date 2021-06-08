HiOperator Accelerates Growth Through Dallas Expansion and Amplifies Customer Service Offerings

DALLAS, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiOperator, a scalable customer service-as-a-service solution, today announces its expansion into the Dallas market with the opening of its newest office. This comes on the heels of rapid growth, as the company more than quadrupled its revenue in 2020 and is on track to do the same thing again this year.



The business process outsourcing (BPO) company’s success is rooted in its unique combination of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and highly empathic, US-based customer service agents. This pairing creates workflow systems that ensure quality, faster response time and improved accuracy with client tickets, and more security – ultimately resulting in happier customers. The automation ensures the little, but important, details (i.e., notes, refunds, replacements) aren’t forgotten but the human element ensures the response to the customer is genuine, not automated. One HiOperator customer service agent is five times more efficient than an agent not backed by AI technology, and agents regularly work with companies in a variety of industries, including ride sharing, retail, e-commerce, meal delivery and fitness.

HiOperator can also step in and help companies experiencing customer service backlogs in as little as three days, without additional onboarding fees. Businesses looking to augment their customer service to handle busier seasons can also feel confident in HiOperator’s ability to scale up or down to meet the needs of its clients because it charges per ticket with low monthly minimums. Additionally, HiOperator is able to integrate with existing cloud-hosted systems, such as Zendesk, Front, Intercom, Slack and more to provide immediate support.

“We chose to expand to Dallas because it provides the required talent pool for us to scale effectively, and it offers a high quality of life for our employees,” said Liz Tsai, CEO and founder of HiOperator. “Opening an office here also gives us additional time zone coverage and the ability to collaborate and build relationships with some of the fastest-growing and innovative companies in the country.”

HiOperator’s newest office, located at 8350 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75206, is 16,000 square feet, with the option of adding an additional floor. Finding a space with room for further growth was essential to the HiOperator team when choosing its new office location, as the company plans to hire over 100 people in the Dallas area over the next year.

With its new foothold in Texas, the customer service company can offer its clients additional time zone coverage while also tapping into top-tier operational, sales, tech and executive talent.

To learn more about HiOperator’s human and AI technology, as well as its cost competitive pricing structure, visit hioperator.com.

