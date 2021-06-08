Hearst Television Statement on Impressions-based Currency for Local Broadcast TV

NEW YORK, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eric Meyrowitz, Senior Vice President, Sales, Hearst Television, released the following statement regarding the adoption of impressions-based selling and buying for local broadcast television:



“The use of impressions further enhances the value proposition of local television, which is overwhelmingly recognized as the most trusted medium by the American public. A uniformed impression-based approach better enables agencies and buyers to transact local television broadcasting in the same language that they are using for other platforms.”

About Hearst Television

Hearst Television owns and operates 33 television and two radio stations serving 26 media markets across 39 states reaching over 21 million U.S. television households. Through its partnership with nearly all of the major networks, Hearst Television distributes national content over nearly 70 video channels including programming from ABC, NBC, CBS, CW, MY Net, MeTV, This TV, Estrella and more. The radio stations are leaders in Baltimore news/talk and rock music listenership. Hearst Television is recognized as one of the industry's premier companies and has been honored with numerous awards for distinguished journalism, industry innovation, and community service. Hearst Television is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hearst.

Contact Information:

Tom Campo

tom@campocommuications.com

(646) 202-2557



