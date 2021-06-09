A Comprehensive Analysis of 18+ Key Companies Strengthening Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Pipeline | Insights by DelveInsight

For the treatment of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria, there are several drugs being developed by different pharmaceutical industries with different routes of administration like oral, subcutaneous, intravenous which could be chosen according to the affordability and feasibility of an individual.

| Source: DelveInsight Business Research LLP DelveInsight Business Research LLP

New Delhi, INDIA

Los Angeles, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Comprehensive Analysis of 18+ Key Companies Strengthening Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Pipeline | Insights by DelveInsight

For the treatment of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria, there are several drugs being developed by different pharmaceutical industries with different routes of administration like oral, subcutaneous, intravenous which could be chosen according to the affordability and feasibility of an individual.

DelveInsight’s Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Pipeline Insights report offers a holistic coverage of the current treatments and pipeline therapies and landscape in different stages of development from pre-clinical till late-stage, along with dormant, inactive and abandoned therapeutic agents. 

Some of the key pointers from the Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Pipeline report:

  • Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Pipeline report offers a rich analysis of  18+ key players actively working in the space developing over  18+ key therapies. 
  • Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria pipeline comprises therapies in different stages of trials such as UB-221, GBR 310, Ligelizumab, UCB8600, Antolimab, Dupilumab, GI-301, CDX-0159, LY3454738, among others. 
  • Key pharma companies involved in accelerating the drug development for Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria include Allakos, AstraZeneca, Biosana, Celldex Therapeutics, Celltrion, Eli Lilly and Company, Genentech, GI Innovation/Yuhan, GlaxoSmithKline, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Gossamer Bio, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Mycenax Biotech, Novartis, Regeneron, Synermore Biologics, UCB Biopharma, United BioPharma, among others. 
  • DelveInsight estimates that Ligelizumab, a next-generation high-affinity humanized monoclonal anti-IgE antibody is expected to emerge as a potential therapeutic agent owing to the treatment.
  • Celltrion has initiated the clinical trials of its CT-P39, a biosimilar of omalizumab (Xolair), to Phase 3 trials in November 2020.
  • United BioPharma obtained Taiwan FDA approval for conducting a phase I clinical trial of its UB21 product, a third-generation monoclonal anti-IgE antibody and initiated a phase I clinical trial in May 2020.
  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted ligelizumab (QGE031) Breakthrough Therapy designation for the treatment of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU) in patients who have an inadequate response to H1-antihistamine treatment.
  • Tezepelumab is a human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the action of the thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP). It is being developed and investigated for the treatment of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU) by Amgen in collaboration with AstraZeneca.
  • Celldex Therapeutics has initiated Phase 1b studies of CDX-0159 in chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and chronic inducible urticaria (CINDU), both mast cell-related diseases, in the fall of 2020.
  • Lirentelimab (AK002) being developed by Allakos, targets Siglec-8, an inhibitory receptor found on the surface of mast cells and eosinophils. Allakos has completed an open-label Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating lirentelimab in patients with multiple forms of Chronic Urticaria. 

Request for Sample to know more about the key pharma company and therapy expected to grab maximum share @ Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Emerging Therapies and Forecast 

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria: Overview

Chronic Urticaria (CU) is a condition of the skin caused by a plenitude of factors such as environmental irritants, your immune system, genetics, or in response to a bacterial, fungal, or viral infection. Based on the cause, it can be of two types Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria (also called chronic spontaneous urticaria) and Chronic Inducible Urticaria (also called physical urticaria). 

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria was previously referred to as Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria, however, the term is no longer used as many cases have an autoimmune basis.

For more information on emerging drugs, visit Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Pipeline Analysis 

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Drug Pipeline Assessment

DrugCompanyPhaseMoARoA
UB-221United BioPharmaIIgE receptor antagonists; ImmunomodulatorsIntravenous
GBR 310Glenmark PharmaceuticalsIIIgE receptor antagonists; ImmunosuppressantsSubcutaneous
LigelizumabNovartis IIIIgE receptor antagonistsSubcutaneous
UCB8600UCB BiopharmaNAOral
AntolimabAllakos IIAntibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Immunomodulators; Mast cell inhibitorsIntravenous
DupilumabRegeneron/SanofiIIIInterleukin 13 inhibitors; Interleukin 4 inhibitorsSubcutaneous
GI-301GI Innovation/YuhanPreclinicalFree IgE suppressionParenteral
CDX-0159Celldex TherapeuticsIKIT InhibitorSubcutaneous
 LY3454738Eli Lilly and CompanyIICD200R1 protein stimulantsIntravenous
FenebrutinibGenentechIIBruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitorOral
GS-4059Gilead sciencesIIAgammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitorsOral
TezepelumabAmgenIIThymic stromal lymphopoietin inhibitorsSubcutaneous

Request for Sample to know more @ Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Pipeline Analysis, Key Companies and Futuristic Trends 

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Therapeutics Assessment 

The Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Pipeline report proffers comprehensive coverage of the active pipeline candidates segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.

By Product Type

  • Mono
  • Combination

By Stage

  • Discovery 
  • Pre-clinical
  • IND
  • Phase I
  • Phase II
  • Phase III
  • Pre-registration

By Molecule Type 

  • Monoclonal Antibody
  • Peptides
  • Polymer
  • Small molecule
  • Gene therapy
  • Product Type

By Route of Administration

  • Oral
  • Parenteral
  • Intravenous
  • Subcutaneous
  • Topical
  • Molecule Type

By Mechanism of Action

  • IgE receptor antagonists
  • Mast cell inhibitors
  • Interleukin 13 inhibitors
  • KIT Inhibitor
  • Free IgE suppression
  • Thymic stromal lymphopoietin inhibitors
  • Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors
  • CD200R1 protein stimulants
  • Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Immunomodulators

By Targets

  • Proteins
  • Immunoglobulin
  • Interleukins

Connect with our Business Executive for Asset Prioritization Services and Consulting Solutions 

Scope of the Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Pipeline Report

Coverage: Global
Key Players: Allakos, AstraZeneca, Biosana, Celldex Therapeutics, Celltrion, Eli Lilly and Company, Genentech, GI Innovation/Yuhan, GlaxoSmithKline, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Gossamer Bio, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Mycenax Biotech, Novartis, Regeneron, Synermore Biologics, UCB Biopharma, United BioPharma, Amgen, and others. 
Key Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Pipeline Therapies: UB-221, GBR 310, Ligelizumab, UCB8600, Antolimab, Dupilumab, GI-301, CDX-0159, LY3454738, Fenebrutinib, GS-4059, Nucala, SYN008, BP001, Tezepelumab and others.  

Reach out @ Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Pipeline: Novel therapies and Emerging technologies 

Table of Contents 

1Report Introduction
2Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Disease Overview
3Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Pipeline Therapeutics
4Therapeutic Assessment
5Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
6In-depth Commercial Assessment
7Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Collaboration Deals
8Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Therapeutic Products in Clinical Stage
9Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Therapeutic Products in Non-clinical Stage
10Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis
11Inactive Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Pipeline Products 
12Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Key Companies
13Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Key Products
14Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria- Unmet Needs
15Appendix
16 Report Methodology
17Consulting Services
18Disclaimer
19About DelveInsight

Learn more about the report offerings @ Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Emerging Therapies, Treatments and Ongoing Clinical Trials 

Related Reports

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market
DelveInsight’s ‘Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast—2030’ report. 

Chronic Inducible Urticaria Market Forecast
DelveInsight’s ‘Chronic Inducible Urticaria Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030’ report.

Scleroderma Market
DelveInsight's " Scleroderma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Skin Neoplasms Market
DelveInsight's "Skin Neoplasms - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Soft Tissue Defect Market
DelveInsight's "Soft Tissue Defect - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Uremic Pruritus Market
DelveInsight's "Uremic Pruritus (UP) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Warts Market
DelveInsight's "Warts Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Related Posts 

Highlights from ASCO2021
8 most common allergens
Deadliest infectious diseases
Chronic Hand Eczema Market Analysis and Forecast

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.  Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News 

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria
                            
                            
                                Chronic Urticaria Drugs
                            
                            
                                Chronic Urticaria Pipeline
                            
                            
                                Chronic Urticaria Treatments
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data