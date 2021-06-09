Los Angeles, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Comprehensive Analysis of 18+ Key Companies Strengthening Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Pipeline | Insights by DelveInsight
For the treatment of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria, there are several drugs being developed by different pharmaceutical industries with different routes of administration like oral, subcutaneous, intravenous which could be chosen according to the affordability and feasibility of an individual.
DelveInsight’s ‘Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Pipeline Insights’ report offers a holistic coverage of the current treatments and pipeline therapies and landscape in different stages of development from pre-clinical till late-stage, along with dormant, inactive and abandoned therapeutic agents.
Some of the key pointers from the Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Pipeline report:
- Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Pipeline report offers a rich analysis of 18+ key players actively working in the space developing over 18+ key therapies.
- Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria pipeline comprises therapies in different stages of trials such as UB-221, GBR 310, Ligelizumab, UCB8600, Antolimab, Dupilumab, GI-301, CDX-0159, LY3454738, among others.
- Key pharma companies involved in accelerating the drug development for Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria include Allakos, AstraZeneca, Biosana, Celldex Therapeutics, Celltrion, Eli Lilly and Company, Genentech, GI Innovation/Yuhan, GlaxoSmithKline, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Gossamer Bio, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Mycenax Biotech, Novartis, Regeneron, Synermore Biologics, UCB Biopharma, United BioPharma, among others.
- DelveInsight estimates that Ligelizumab, a next-generation high-affinity humanized monoclonal anti-IgE antibody is expected to emerge as a potential therapeutic agent owing to the treatment.
- Celltrion has initiated the clinical trials of its CT-P39, a biosimilar of omalizumab (Xolair), to Phase 3 trials in November 2020.
- United BioPharma obtained Taiwan FDA approval for conducting a phase I clinical trial of its UB21 product, a third-generation monoclonal anti-IgE antibody and initiated a phase I clinical trial in May 2020.
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted ligelizumab (QGE031) Breakthrough Therapy designation for the treatment of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU) in patients who have an inadequate response to H1-antihistamine treatment.
- Tezepelumab is a human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the action of the thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP). It is being developed and investigated for the treatment of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU) by Amgen in collaboration with AstraZeneca.
- Celldex Therapeutics has initiated Phase 1b studies of CDX-0159 in chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and chronic inducible urticaria (CINDU), both mast cell-related diseases, in the fall of 2020.
- Lirentelimab (AK002) being developed by Allakos, targets Siglec-8, an inhibitory receptor found on the surface of mast cells and eosinophils. Allakos has completed an open-label Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating lirentelimab in patients with multiple forms of Chronic Urticaria.
Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria: Overview
Chronic Urticaria (CU) is a condition of the skin caused by a plenitude of factors such as environmental irritants, your immune system, genetics, or in response to a bacterial, fungal, or viral infection. Based on the cause, it can be of two types Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria (also called chronic spontaneous urticaria) and Chronic Inducible Urticaria (also called physical urticaria).
Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria was previously referred to as Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria, however, the term is no longer used as many cases have an autoimmune basis.
Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Drug Pipeline Assessment
|Drug
|Company
|Phase
|MoA
|RoA
|UB-221
|United BioPharma
|I
|IgE receptor antagonists; Immunomodulators
|Intravenous
|GBR 310
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|II
|IgE receptor antagonists; Immunosuppressants
|Subcutaneous
|Ligelizumab
|Novartis
|III
|IgE receptor antagonists
|Subcutaneous
|UCB8600
|UCB Biopharma
|I
|NA
|Oral
|Antolimab
|Allakos
|II
|Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Immunomodulators; Mast cell inhibitors
|Intravenous
|Dupilumab
|Regeneron/Sanofi
|III
|Interleukin 13 inhibitors; Interleukin 4 inhibitors
|Subcutaneous
|GI-301
|GI Innovation/Yuhan
|Preclinical
|Free IgE suppression
|Parenteral
|CDX-0159
|Celldex Therapeutics
|I
|KIT Inhibitor
|Subcutaneous
|LY3454738
|Eli Lilly and Company
|II
|CD200R1 protein stimulants
|Intravenous
|Fenebrutinib
|Genentech
|II
|Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|Oral
|GS-4059
|Gilead sciences
|II
|Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors
|Oral
|Tezepelumab
|Amgen
|II
|Thymic stromal lymphopoietin inhibitors
|Subcutaneous
Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Therapeutics Assessment
The Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Pipeline report proffers comprehensive coverage of the active pipeline candidates segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.
By Product Type
- Mono
- Combination
By Stage
- Discovery
- Pre-clinical
- IND
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Pre-registration
By Molecule Type
- Monoclonal Antibody
- Peptides
- Polymer
- Small molecule
- Gene therapy
- Product Type
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Parenteral
- Intravenous
- Subcutaneous
- Topical
- Molecule Type
By Mechanism of Action
- IgE receptor antagonists
- Mast cell inhibitors
- Interleukin 13 inhibitors
- KIT Inhibitor
- Free IgE suppression
- Thymic stromal lymphopoietin inhibitors
- Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors
- CD200R1 protein stimulants
- Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Immunomodulators
By Targets
- Proteins
- Immunoglobulin
- Interleukins
Scope of the Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Pipeline Report
Coverage: Global
Key Players: Allakos, AstraZeneca, Biosana, Celldex Therapeutics, Celltrion, Eli Lilly and Company, Genentech, GI Innovation/Yuhan, GlaxoSmithKline, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Gossamer Bio, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Mycenax Biotech, Novartis, Regeneron, Synermore Biologics, UCB Biopharma, United BioPharma, Amgen, and others.
Key Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Pipeline Therapies: UB-221, GBR 310, Ligelizumab, UCB8600, Antolimab, Dupilumab, GI-301, CDX-0159, LY3454738, Fenebrutinib, GS-4059, Nucala, SYN008, BP001, Tezepelumab and others.
Table of Contents
|1
|Report Introduction
|2
|Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Disease Overview
|3
|Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Pipeline Therapeutics
|4
|Therapeutic Assessment
|5
|Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
|6
|In-depth Commercial Assessment
|7
|Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Collaboration Deals
|8
|Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Therapeutic Products in Clinical Stage
|9
|Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Therapeutic Products in Non-clinical Stage
|10
|Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis
|11
|Inactive Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Pipeline Products
|12
|Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Key Companies
|13
|Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Key Products
|14
|Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria- Unmet Needs
|15
|Appendix
|16
|Report Methodology
|17
|Consulting Services
|18
|Disclaimer
|19
|About DelveInsight
