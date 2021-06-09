Circle Logistics named Top Freight Brokerage by Transport Topics and Matrix, Inc.

FORT WAYNE, Ind., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Logistics (Circle), one of the fastest-growing Third-Party Logistics (3PL) providers in the nation, today announced the company has been ranked among the Top Freight Brokerage Firms of 2021 by leading trucking and freight transportation publication, Transport Topics, and has been named one of the Best Freight Brokers of 2020 by owner-operator-based transportation company, Matrix, Inc. (Matrix).



“Our recognition as a top freight brokerage firm by both Transport Topics and Matrix is a validation of our continued growth, the relationships with our carrier partners and the trust placed in us by our customers,” said Eric Fortmeyer, president and chief executive officer at Circle. “We strive to provide our customers with No Fail Service, Personalized Communication and Innovative Solutions, and have continuously looked for innovative and creative ways to help our customers through the past year of global supply chain disruptions.”

Matrix, a premiere provider of HazMat transportation and expedited freight transportation, recognized Circle for the company’s exceptional level of communication, issue handling and reaction time throughout the pandemic.

“As a company that has been in the market for over 8 years, we know the struggles of finding reliable brokers that provide not only good loads but also a great set of communication skills, transparency and fair rates,” said Ivelina Atanasova, president at Matrix. “Thanks to Circle Logistics’ consistent and timely communication and their No Fail Service, along with help from our other business partners, we were able to deliver over 9,250 loads and cover 4,702,248 miles total in 2020.”

Transport Topics’ Top Freight Brokerage Firms list ranks companies based on gross revenue for the most recent 12-month period. Ranking at No. 52, 2021 marks the third year Circle has been named to the prestigious annual list.

“Each year, Transport Topics recognizes the largest third-party logistics providers in North America through its Top Freight Brokerage Firms list,” said Seth Clevenger, managing editor for features at Transport Topics. “These firms provide essential services within the broader freight transportation industry. Never has that been clearer than during the past year, as 3PLs did their part to keep freight moving amid the supply-chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

