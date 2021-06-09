Crossing the Pond: FloQast Expands Globally With New Office in London

LOS ANGELES and LONDON, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast, a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, today announced the opening of a new office in London to support the company’s rapidly growing list of customers based in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa [EMEA]. With global interest gaining as FloQast establishes itself as an emerging leader in accounting workflow technology, the new office enables the company to service this expanding customer base with a localized team in a central location.



FloQast, which was recently named the leader in G2’s Spring 2021 Momentum Grid for financial close software, has doubled its customer base across EMEA over the past six months. As accounting and finance departments increasingly embrace digital technology and remote/flexible work environments, the FloQast platform has been in high demand as a solution that connects all accounting-based workflows.

"Opening a new London office is huge for FloQast because it signifies our rapid growth across the board," said Mike Whitmire, CPA*, CEO and co-founder of FloQast. “As the FloQast platform continues to grow with new features and innovations, so does our customer base around the world. Building out our global workforce and footprint with a physical office is the next logical step to give our EMEA-based customers the same high level of support that we offer here in the U.S.”

"In this new era, there is high demand for better visibility and controls in a virtual working environment, and that holds true in EMEA as well," said Adam Zoucha, vice president and EMEA managing director at FloQast. "Our global clients have already applied the FloQast platform to their global operations, and we look forward to providing a direct local option to support and grow our European client base."

Zoucha, one of FloQast’s first employees, will lead the new office as the company expands its positive work culture to Europe and beyond. The company was recently named to Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list for 2021 , which includes companies with exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits.

FloQast's existing list of EMEA-based customers includes open-source workflow and decision automation platform Camunda, AI and automation human-in-the-loop workforce company CloudFactory, and digital infrastructure software company essensys.

“We are thrilled FloQast has chosen to expand its operations to London," said Rajesh Agrawal, Deputy Mayor of London for Business. "As a hotbed of creativity and innovation, with a strong mix of growth capital and world-class talent, London is an ideal place for ambitious tech companies to grow and scale. I look forward to FloQast joining London’s thriving tech ecosystem and continuing its success here.”

"FloQast is firmly established as the go-to platform for today’s finance professionals because it addresses the real-life challenges of accountants as well as the need for improved collaboration in a remote and hybrid work environment," said Malcolm Brading-Miles, Director of Finance at essensys. "We couldn’t be happier about the company’s expansion into the EMEA region, and we look forward to working together for years to come."

FloQast is the leader in accounting workflow automation created by accountants for accountants to work smarter, not harder. The cloud-based, AI-enhanced software is trusted by more than 1,000 accounting teams, including those at Lyft, Twilio, Instacart, Zoom and The Golden State Warriors. By automating common accounting workflows and helping to streamline and make them more efficient, FloQast is the place where accounting teams want to work so they can focus on what matters most. Whether automating reconciliations, documentation requests or other workflows such as the month-end close, financial reporting or payroll, FloQast enhances the way accounting teams already work to help them work smarter.

