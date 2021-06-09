Del Taco Plays the Flavor Card in the Crispy Chicken Wars and Launches New Chocodays Beverages

LAKE FOREST, Calif., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, is celebrating a year of Crispy Chicken success with a Crispy Chicken summer menu featuring one of the widest variety of items and flavors in the quick service category. As opposed to many quick service brands attempting to compete in the Crispy Chicken Wars by offering only one or two Crispy Chicken Sandwiches, Del Taco will be fielding four Crispy Chicken Tacos, three Epic Crispy Chicken Burritos, and a 3 Piece Crispy Chicken & Fries Box with choice of various sauces.



“Our fans have loved many of the unique flavors that we’ve introduced to our Crispy Chicken menu over the past year, from fruit-forward and sweet to cool and zesty,” said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We decided to bring out the best of our best for the summer so our guests can experience crispy chicken with amazing flavors for only $1 each for the Tacos and only $5 each for our three amazing fast-casual sized Epic Burritos. It will be hard for crispy chicken lovers to find another quick service menu that has this combination of value and must-try flavors anywhere in today’s Crispy Chicken Wars.”

The Del Taco crispy chicken summer menu will include the following items and flavors**:

$1 Crispy Chicken Tacos – Crispy chicken strip, crisp shredded lettuce, freshly grated cheddar cheese and any one of these sauces:



Ranch Spicy Habanero Honey Mango Honey Chipotle BBQ





– Crispy chicken strip, crisp shredded lettuce, freshly grated cheddar cheese and any one of these sauces: $4 3 Piece Crispy Chicken & Fries Box – Includes choice of dipping sauce:



Ranch Spicy Habanero Honey Mango Honey Chipotle BBQ





– Includes choice of dipping sauce: $5 Epic Crispy Chicken Burritos



Epic Crispy Chicken & Fresh Guac Burrito – Loaded with three crispy chicken strips, fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce blend, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh diced tomatoes, crispy tortilla strips, and creamy avocado Caesar dressing, wrapped in a warm, oversized flour tortilla. Epic Honey Mango Crispy Chicken & Bacon Burrito – Loaded with three crispy chicken strips, crispy bacon, famous Crinkle Cut fries, freshly grated cheddar cheese, cool sour cream, and honey mango sauce wrapped in a warm, oversized flour tortilla. Epic Honey Chipotle BBQ Crispy Chicken & Bacon Burrito – Loaded with three crispy chicken strips, crispy bacon, fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce blend, fresh diced tomatoes, crunchy tortilla strips, sweet and smoky honey chipotle BBQ and creamy ranch sauces, wrapped in a warm, oversized flour tortilla.



Del Taco will also be featuring equally unique chocolate beverages for the warmer summer days ahead with three new “Chocodays” beverages available for a limited time including:

OREO ® Cookie Horchata Shake: Thick shake filled with chocolatey OREO cookie crumbles, tied together with the yummy flavor of horchata.

Thick shake filled with chocolatey OREO cookie crumbles, tied together with the yummy flavor of horchata. Mexican Chocolate Shake: Ice cold chocolate mixed with horchata, that is sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.

Ice cold chocolate mixed with horchata, that is sure to satisfy any sweet tooth. Mocha Iced Coffee: Rich chocolate flavor combined with Del Taco signature creamy iced coffee served over ice.



*By number of units.

**Price and participation may vary.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding, and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information and to find a location near you, visit www.deltaco.com.

Media Contact

Allison+Partners for Del Taco

deltaco@allisonpr.com

619-342-9386

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bbca3f5d-2896-4c65-8275-32b2ff52b830

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b668245f-6698-42d7-82aa-e27e18907771

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a294cf7-0198-41c9-8fde-8a251aaeab6c