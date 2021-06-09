TopLine Credit Union Members and Employees Help Our Neighbors in Need

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Federal Credit Union’s annual Personal Care Drive held during the month of May benefited three local non-profits, Avenues for Youth, Keystone Community Services and Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities. TopLine members and employees generously donated a variety of personal care items including body wash and soap, tooth paste and brushes, diapers, hair care products and so much more to help our neighbors in need.



Employees were able to participate by donating personal care items and money in exchange for a “Foundation Friday/Saturday” sticker, allowing them to wear jeans to work on specific days during the four-week program. TopLine members could also purchase items from our Amazon Wishlist or Target Registry and have them delivered directly to TopLine, and in return we delivered to our charitable partners. When the program ended TopLine employees and members had donated over 1,128 personal care items and nearly $600 in cash to assist local individuals and families in need.

“At TopLine we are committed to making life better for others, and aim to support the needs in our communities , says Tom Smith, TopLine President and CEO. “Working together we can make a positive impact to ensure youth, individual and family basic needs are met. Thank you to all our generous donors in helping to improve the lives of others.”

Since 2002, TopLine Federal Credit Union employees and members have been involved in several programs each year to benefit Avenues for Youth, Keystone Community Services and Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities. In addition to the annual personal care drive these efforts have included drives for food, clothing, books, bikes, back-to-school supplies and holiday gifts.



Avenues for Yo uth provides emergency shelter, short-term housing and supportive services for homeless youth in a safe and nurturing environment. There are over 6,000 homeless youth in Minnesota each night. Avenues shelters in Brooklyn Park and Minneapolis help over 300 youth. Visit www.avenuesforyouth.org to learn more.

Keystone Community Services is a community-based volunteer organization in St. Paul that helps thousands of low-income individuals and families in the East Metro Area. Keystone’s mission is to strengthen the capacity of individual and families to improve their quality of life. Visit www.keystoneservices.org to learn more.

Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities is a Christian ministry dedicated to serving people facing homelessness, poverty, or addiction in our community. By meeting physical, spiritual, emotional, and educational needs, our Mission is changing lives! Visit www.ugmtc.org to learn more.

TopLine Federal Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 13th largest, with assets of more than $615 million and serves nearly 46,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services, as well as auto and home insurance, from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott or Washington Counties and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TopLineFederalCreditUnion . To learn more about the credit union’s foundation , visit https://www.toplinecu.com/foundation .

