InfinityQS Wins Bronze Stevie® in the 2021 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

FAIRFAX, Va., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfinityQS® International, Inc. ( InfinityQS ), the global authority on data-driven enterprise quality, was named a Bronze Stevie® winner for “Innovation in Customer Service” in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service . The quality solutions provider was honored for launching a complete transformation of its customer support site, which now provides an intuitive, convenient way for clients to access knowledge, resources, and inspiration for optimizing their use of InfinityQS’ Enact® and ProFicient™ software.



The support site revamp came as part of a major initiative to aid the manufacturing industry’s recovery from COVID-19. Namely, InfinityQS recognized its cloud-native Quality Intelligence platform, Enact, would be an ideal solution to the unprecedented operational challenges brought on by the pandemic, and in April 2020, the company began offering three free months’ use of the software to new clients—no commitment required. To help these new users, as well as existing clients, get the most out of their deployments, InfinityQS completely redesigned its customer support site for greater self-service and easier access valuable learning content.

InfinityQS partnered with digital agency Refactored for the project, which was split into two phases:

Technical redesign: Knowledge from the InfinityQS support team, including webinars and learning topics, were positioned as featured content. Easy to navigate by product and featuring clear CTAs, the new site has improved engagement and driven more discovery among customers. InfinityQS also added a supplemental site with content on best practices, cloud adoption, upgrades, and add-on service applications.





Knowledge from the InfinityQS support team, including webinars and learning topics, were positioned as featured content. Easy to navigate by product and featuring clear CTAs, the new site has improved engagement and driven more discovery among customers. InfinityQS also added a supplemental site with content on best practices, cloud adoption, upgrades, and add-on service applications. Content library redesign: InfinityQS streamlined its documentation and downloads library—which includes FAQs, tutorials, and instructions for the installation, configuration, and use of ProFicient, and well as Enact-focused FAQs, eLearning, industry examples, and guidance on system requirements, security configuration, and deployment. One click now gives users all relevant resources they may need.



Doug Fair, Chief Operating Officer, InfinityQS, commented, “We are honored to be recognized by the Stevie Awards for our efforts to help global manufacturers successfully implement and leverage solutions to their toughest quality challenges. What started as a way to support manufacturers in overcoming disruption from COVID-19, has turned into a lasting solution for all our software users. Now, they can readily access critical information needed to support their manufacturing operations and quality goals—with our great support team only a quick message or call away.”

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized judging committees.

“In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business,” said Stevie Awards president, Maggie Gallagher. “The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the full list of winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales .

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .