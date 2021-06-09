Vermont Enacts Nurse Licensure Compact (NLC)

Chicago, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gov. Phil Scott signed the NLC into law in the state of Vermont on June 7, 2021. The compact allows registered nurses (RNs) and licensed practical/vocational nurses (LPN/VNs) to have one multistate license, with the ability to practice in person or via telehealth, in both the primary state of residence and other NLC jurisdictions.

Vermont is the 36th jurisdiction to have enacted the NLC. The NLC will be implemented in Vermont on Feb. 1, 2022. Starting on this date, Vermont residents will be able to apply for a multistate license and nurses residing in other states who hold a multistate license will be able to begin practicing in Vermont.

“The Office of Professional Regulation is grateful to the Vermont legislators and Governor Scott for their support and passage of the Nursing Licensure Compact bill. We are appreciative of the involvement and endorsement of the Board of Nursing, Vermont Professional Nursing Organizations and nursing leaders that resulted in this achievement,” commented Lauren Hibbert, JD, director of the Vermont Office of Professional Regulation.

Shiela Boni, MSN, RN, executive officer of the Vermont State Board of Nursing, adds, “We look forward to partnering with the other compact states in our shared mission to protect public safety while providing mobility to Vermont nurses, as well as nurses across the nation, who are seeking the lifestyle and collaborative practice environment that Vermont offers.”

Licensure requirements are uniform across NLC states, so nurses who are issued a multistate license have met the same requirements, which include a federal and state criminal background check.

The NLC also enables nurses to provide telehealth nursing services to patients located in other NLC jurisdictions without having to obtain additional licenses. In the event of a disaster, nurses from compact states can easily respond to supply vital services. Additionally, many nurses, including primary care nurses, case managers, transport nurses, school and hospice nurses, among many others, needs to routinely cross state boundaries to provide the public with access to nursing services, and a multistate license facilitates this process.

For more information, visit www.nlc.gov or contact nursecompact@ncsbn.org.

About NCSBN

Founded March 15, 1978, as an independent not-for-profit organization, NCSBN was initially created to lessen the burdens of state governments and bring together nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs) to act and counsel together on matters of common interest. It has evolved into one of the leading voices of regulation across the world.

NCSBN’s membership is comprised of the NRBs in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and four U.S. territories — American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and the Virgin Islands. There are three exam user members. There are also 27 associate members that are either NRBs or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.

Mission: NCSBN empowers and supports nursing regulators in their mandate to protect the public.

The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not individual members.

