Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports May 2021 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of May 31, 2021 totaled $172.9 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $88.9 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $84.0 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of May 31, 2021 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities$26,419  
Global Discovery2,363  
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth16,826  
U.S. Small-Cap Growth6,245  
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity2,955  
Non-U.S. Growth22,359  
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth8,871  
China Post-Venture135  
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity3,954  
U.S. Mid-Cap Value4,149  
International Value Team  
International Value29,651  
International Small Cap Value21  
Global Value Team  
Global Value26,330  
Select Equity436  
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets942  
Credit Team  
High Income7,263  
Credit Opportunities113  
Developing World Team  
Developing World9,675  
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak3,178  
Antero Peak Hedge1,031  
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$172,916  

1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $23 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
