Los Angeles, USA, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lipodystrophy Pipeline | A Clinical Trials Analysis Report | DelveInsight

The companies with their Lipodystrophy drug candidates in the most advanced stage (Phase III stage) include Ionis Pharmaceuticals, soon drifting the Lipodystrophy Pipeline landscape.

DelveInsight's "Lipodystrophy Pipeline Insight" report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in the Lipodystrophy pipeline landscapes. It comprises Lipodystrophy pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Lipodystrophy therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Lipodystrophy pipeline products.

Some of the key takeaways from the Lipodystrophy Pipeline Report

Notable companies such as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Amunix, Zydus Cadila, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, Cell Praxis, Carmot Therapeutics, CombiGene and others are developing potential drug candidates to boost the Lipodystrophy treatment scenario.

and others are developing potential drug candidates to boost the Lipodystrophy treatment scenario. In May 2019, Volanesorsen was approved in Europe to treat adult patients with Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) based on positive results from the multinational, phase III APPROACH and COMPASS studies.

was approved in Europe to treat adult patients with Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) based on positive results from the multinational, APPROACH and COMPASS studies. Volanesorsen has been granted orphan designation in Europe for the Familial Partial Lipodystrophy treatment.

has been granted in Europe for the Familial Partial Lipodystrophy treatment. Akcea commercialises TEGSEDI (inotersen) and WAYLIVRA (volanesorsen), and with Ionis , advancing a mature pipeline of novel medicines discovered by Ionis and based on Ionis' proprietary antisense technology.

commercialises and with , advancing a mature pipeline of novel medicines discovered by Ionis and based on Ionis' proprietary antisense technology. The EU is electing to invest in CombiGene's ­lipodystrophy project CGT2 through the Eurostars programme that is focused at small and medium-sized development companies, which intend to make use of the great benefits that international collaborations can bring. Eurostars allocates EUR 882,500 to CombiGene's lipodystrophy project.

Get an overview of pipeline landscape @ Lipodystrophy Clinical Trials Analysis

Lipodystrophy is a medical problem where there is an abnormal distribution of fat in the body. The condition is also characterised by a lack of circulating leptin, which may lead to osteosclerosis. Currently, there is no specific treatment, which will permanently replace adipose tissue. The Lipodystrophy treatment is focused on managing metabolic abnormalities to prevent complications and cosmetic appearance.

Lipodystrophy Emerging Drugs

Volanesorsen (IONIS-APOCIII-LRx): Ionis Pharmaceuticals

IONIS-APOCIII-LRx, formerly known as AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, is a ligand-conjugated (LICA) investigational antisense medicine designed to prohibit the production of apoC-III for patients who are at risk of condition due to increased triglyceride levels. ApoC-III is a protein produced in the liver that maintains triglyceride metabolism in the blood. The drug is currently being investigated in the Phase III stage of development to treat patients with Hyperlipoproteinaemia and Lipodystrophy. The U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency have also granted the drug with the Orphan drug designation.



Vupanorsen: Pfizer

Vupanorsen is an investigational antisense therapy founded by Ionis Pharmaceuticals and co-developed by Ionis and its subsidiary Akcea Therapeutics. Vupanorsen has been created using Ionis' advanced LIgand Conjugated Antisense (LICA) technology platform to prohibit the production of angiopoietin-like 3 (ANGPTL3) protein, which a vital regulator of triglyceride and cholesterol metabolism in the liver. Pfizer has started a Phase 2b study of vupanorsen in statin-treated patients with elevated non-high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (non-HDL-C) and triglycerides (TGs).

REGN4461: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

REGN4461 is a leptin receptor (LEPR) agonist for lipodystrophy and obesity which is being developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. It is currently in the Phase II stage of development. It is administered intravenously or subcutaneously.

CGT2: CombiGene

CGT2 was licensed from Lipigon Pharmaceuticals 2019; CombiGene expanded its scope to include metabolic diseases. The project's initial goal is to develop a gene therapy treatment for partial lipodystrophy, a very rare disease that today completely lacks adequate treatment. CGT2 is currently in the Preclinical stage of development.

For further information, refer to the detailed report @ Lipodystrophy Pipeline Therapeutics

Scope of Lipodystrophy Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players: 10+ Key Players

Prominent Players: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Amunix, Zydus Cadila, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, Cell Praxis, Carmot Therapeutics, CombiGene and many others.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Amunix, Zydus Cadila, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, Cell Praxis, Carmot Therapeutics, CombiGene and many others. Key Drugs Profiles: 10+ Products

Phases:

Lipodystrophy Therapies Late-stage (Phase III) Lipodystrophy Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II) Lipodystrophy Therapies Early-stage (Phase I) Lipodystrophy Pre-clinical stage and Discovery candidates Discontinued and Inactive candidates



Mechanism of Action:

Apolipoprotein C-III inhibitors; RNA interference Peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha agonists Leptin receptor agonists ANGPTL3 protein inhibitors



Molecule Types:

Monoclonal Antibody Peptides Polymer Small molecule Gene therapy



Route of Administration:

Oral Inhalation Intravenous Subcutaneous



Product Types:

Monotherapy Combination Mono/Combination



Key Questions regarding Current Lipodystrophy Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Lipodystrophy treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Lipodystrophy?

How many are Lipodystrophy emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late development stages to treat Lipodystrophy?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Lipodystrophy market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Lipodystrophy?

What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Lipodystrophy therapies?

What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Lipodystrophy?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Lipodystrophy?

Table of Contents

1 Lipodystrophy Report Introduction 2 Lipodystrophy Executive Summary 3 Lipodystrophy Overview 4 Lipodystrophy – DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5 Lipodystrophy Pipeline Therapeutics 6 Lipodystrophy Late Stage Products (Phase III) 6.1 Saroglitazar Magnesium: Zydus Cadila 7 Lipodystrophy Late Stage Products (Phase II/III) 7.1 Volanesorsen: Ionis Pharmaceuticals 8 Lipodystrophy Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 REGN4461: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 8.2 Aramchol: Galmed Pharmaceuticals 9 Lipodystrophy Early Stage Products (Phase I/II) 10 Lipodystrophy Preclinical Stage Products 10.1 CT-SCUP: Cell Praxis 11 Lipodystrophy Discovery Stage Products 11.1 Incretin Modulator: Carmot Therapeutics 12 Lipodystrophy Therapeutic Assessment 13 Lipodystrophy Inactive Products 14 Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 15 Lipodystrophy Key Companies 16 Lipodystrophy Key Products 17 Lipodystrophy Unmet Needs 18 Lipodystrophy Market Drivers and Barriers 19 Lipodystrophy Future Perspectives and Conclusion 20 Lipodystrophy Analyst Views 21 Appendix 22 About DelveInsight

Get a customised pipeline report @ Lipodystrophy Drugs Pipeline Report

Related Reports

DelveInsight's Lipodystrophy - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

DelveInsight' s HIV-associated Lipodystrophy - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

Lipodystrophy Market Research Report deliver an in-depth understanding of the Lipodystrophy Market Size, Share, Trends, Pipeline Therapies, Key Companies, and Epidemiology Forecast in the 7MM.

DelveInsight's Lipodystrophy - Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology of Lipodystrophy in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

DelveInsight's Liposarcoma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

DelveInsight's Necrobiosis Lipoidica (NL) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also provides Healthcare Consulting services comprising credible market analysis that will help accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.