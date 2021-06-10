English Swedish

2021-06-10

PRESSRELEASE

Arcoma receives first order on the new product, OMNERA 500A

Arcoma AB has received the first order on the new product OMNERA 500A.

The OMNERA 500A is a new X-ray system developed with focus on efficient workflow, safety and ease of use. The ergonomic design simplifies and optimizes positioning and has been carefully designed to facilitate disinfection. OMNERA 500A is equipped with the latest touch screen technology and a new user interface which creates simplicity and efficiency for the user. A new wall stand with motorized tilt simplifies positioning and an updated X-ray table improves patient and user experience.

The order is placed by Canon Medical systems USA, Arcoma's partner in the US and will be delivered in June 2021.

"It feels great to start sales of our new product OMNERA 500A in the US market. The US is a large, important and central market in our continued growth. We are now looking forward to growing the business together with our partner Canon Medical Systems USA" , says Sanna Rydberg, CEO of Arcoma AB.





About Canon Medical Systems USA

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, ultrasound, X-ray and interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems’ website at https://us.medical.canon.





About Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Canon Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions including CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Vascular and MR, as well as a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions, across the globe. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort and safety features. For more information, visit the Canon Medical website: https://global.medical.canon.

OMNERA is a registered trademark of CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS USA, INC. Made for Life is a trademark of Canon Medical Systems Corporation. CXDI is registered trademarks of Canon in the United States and may also be registered trademarks or trademarks in other countries.





About Arcoma

Arcoma, with long experience in the industry, is a leading provider of integrated digital X-ray systems with high quality and advanced technology. Arcoma’s products offer the latest digital imaging technology combined with technically advanced moving positioning systems and ergonomic Scandinavian design. Arcoma offers the customers complete, configurable and functional digital x-ray systems. The company's products are sold through retailers as well as OEM customers and today there are over 3,500 of Arcoma’s X-ray systems installed worldwide. Arcoma is listed on Nasdaq First North. For more information about Arcoma, please visit www.arcoma.se







For more information, please contact:

Sanna Rydberg, Telefon: +46 706 069548, E-mail: sanna.rydberg@arcoma.se. The information was submitted, through the CEO, for publication on June 10, 2021 at 10 AM.

For more IR-related information and the possibility of pressrelease prenumeration, please visit our IR page: www.arcoma.se/about-us/investors/







