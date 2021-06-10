AdPredictive Announces Appointment of Mainardo de Nardis to Board

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdPredictive, the market-leading customer intelligence software platform, announced today it has appointed to its Board of Directors Mainardo de Nardis, the former global CEO of OMD Worldwide (OMC), Aegis Media (Dentsu) and MEC (WPP).



In this role, de Nardis, a globally recognized expert in marketing, advertising and media, aims to help AdPredictive continue to extend its reach and strengthen its position as the most advanced data intelligence leader for marketers and advertisers.

“As someone who’s managed industry-leading marketing conversations for decades, I see in AdPredictive an approach to data intelligence that is undeniably leading the future of the industry,” notes de Nardis. “The fact that AdPredictive’s data foundation and business model were not dependent on cookies or IP addresses from day one, and outperform traditional data and advertising strategies, says everything about AdPredictive’s relevance and current value offer, as well as the growth mindset that fuels its long-term trajectory.”

AdPredictive has experienced explosive growth in SaaS platform revenue, as clients increasingly rely on the Company’s actionable, insight-driven targeting, optimization and attribution from first- and third-party data to positively impact business results. AdPredictive anticipates this transformational growth to proliferate in the coming months as the industry continues to veer away from traditional dependence on cookies. Using first- and third-party data with AdPredictive is cost-efficient at scale, and eliminates the silos in marketing, data and tech processes that cause gaps between analytics and media.

In addition to AdPredictive, de Nardis also serves on the boards of Edelman, the largest global public relations firm; Ad Results Media, the world's leading audio and podcast advertising agency; and Learfield IMG College, the college sports marketing specialist representing more than 200 of the nation's top collegiate properties. He began his career with Young & Rubicam before co-founding third-wave ad agency Alberto Cremona and later specialized agencies in media, PR and CRM. Most recently Mainardo served as executive vice-chairman at Omnicom Media Group and is now an investor and advisor to a number of AdTech and MarTech companies in the US and Europe.

“Mainardo brings with him 30+ years of experience and insights working with brands and companies across the world,” notes AdPredictive CEO Kristin Frank, who was appointed in 2020 after serving first as the company’s President. Frank came to AdPredictive in 2018 after 23 years with Viacom, where, among other senior roles, she served as MTV’s Chief Operations Officer.

“He has a deep understanding of where the industry is headed, what clients and brands need to evolve, and how to respond to those needs most effectively,” she added. “AdPredictive directly aligns with his objective to support companies that are truly transforming industries.”

In addition to de Nardis and Frank, AdPredictive board members include Dan Carroll, AdPredictive founder and Chief Strategy Officer; Michael Sweeney, past Chairman, President and CEO of Steinway & Sons, past Chairman of StarTribune Media and past President of Starbucks Coffee UK; and Shikhar Ranjan, Portfolio Manager at Aperture Investors, past Founding Partner of DW Partners and PHD in Management Science and Engineering, Stanford University.

About AdPredictive

