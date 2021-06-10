Radisson Hotel Group Americas Selects Beanworks by Quadient to Automate and Streamline Accounts Payable Workflows

English French

Paris, June 10, 2021



Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today that Beanworks by Quadient, its leading accounts payable (AP) automation solution, has been selected by several hotels within the Radisson Hotel Group Americas to simplify their AP workflows.

The move to remote work in 2020 led Radisson Hotel Group Americas to review its AP infrastructure. Previous paper-reliant models for AP had become unworkable across a distributed workforce, and they were also time-consuming and error-prone as employees were forced to deliver paper invoices to the accounting department for vendors to get paid. Beanworks by Quadient is an end-to-end cloud-based AP automation solution that gives accounting teams complete control over AP workflows remotely from anywhere in the world.

“Beanworks has made the invoice approval process so quick and easy,” said Dean Olevson, director of finance, Radisson Blu Minneapolis Downtown, one of the hotels implementing the solution. “Spending less time on manual data entry and chasing down approvals has given the accounting team room to focus on more strategic tasks.”

Beanworks, part of Quadient’s cloud-based Intelligent Communication Automation (ICA) solutions portfolio, was acquired by Quadient in March. Quadient’s Back to Growth strategy relies on innovation to provide a best-of-breed suite of business communications management software, focusing on the processes associated with AP, accounts receivable (AR), multichannel document delivery and the customer experience.

“We are honored that Radisson Hotel Group Americas has put its trust in Beanworks by Quadient for automating their AP workflows at select locations,” said Geoffrey Godet, CEO of Quadient. “Across all industries, COVID-19 accelerated digital transformation and the convergence of customer experience and process automation. Addressing the market drivers of digitalization, remote work, regulation change and need for better cash management, we continue enriching our software solutions portfolio with SaaS and AI capabilities to address our customers’ need for flexible, easy to use and scalable intelligent solutions.”

To learn more about how Radisson Hotel Group Americas locations are employing Beanworks by Quadient, visit here.

