H&R Block Announces New Global Consumer Tax Leadership to Drive Enhanced Client Experiences

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the recent restructuring of the company, today H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) announces changes to its Global Consumer Tax leadership team. These leaders will remain focused on driving growth as it creates enhanced tax experiences and flexible service options for more clients.



Karen Orosco named President, Global Consumer Tax and Service Delivery

Karen Orosco, has been named president, global consumer tax and service delivery, where she will drive the growth of Global Consumer Tax. This includes leadership of more than 12,000 company- and franchise-owned tax offices in the United States, Canada, and Australia, the organization’s do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, end-to-end tax pro experience management, tax transformation, and a consumer tax products and support team. Orosco joined H&R Block in 1999 and most recently served as senior vice president, U.S. retail. Under her leadership, the company’s retail business has launched new virtual channels and achieved its highest performance in client growth and market share in over a decade. She has instilled a culture of operational excellence across a vast retail network while developing strategies to reach new client segments critical for future growth.

“Karen’s leadership is a key reason why our assisted tax results were the best in years,” said Jeff Jones, H&R Block’s president and CEO. “She understands the needs of consumers and the pivotal role virtual and digital services will play in the future of tax transformation, and she never loses sight that these solutions are best when they include the human expertise and care that H&R Block tax pros deliver. I look forward to her leading Global Consumer Tax.”

Bob Moretti, Senior Vice President, U.S. Retail Operations

Serving H&R Block for more than 40 years, Bob Moretti has been promoted to senior vice president of U.S. retail operations. In this role, Moretti will lead the company’s retail tax services offered in company- and franchise-owned offices across the U.S, including more than 300 Block Advisor locations that serve small business owners. Moretti joined the company as a tax pro while he was in college, later becoming a District Manager in Boston upon graduation. He has served in increasing roles of responsibility over the years, most recently overseeing Block’s franchise network of approximately 1,200 franchisees as vice president of franchise and acquisition & development.

Roxane Harris, Vice President, U.S. Franchise Operations

Roxane Harris was recently promoted to vice president of U.S. franchise operations and will support more than 2,800 H&R Block franchise locations, including management of the company’s national Franchise Leadership Council. Prior to this role, Harris was director of franchise operations, where she assisted franchise operators and led the teams providing franchise support. She also served for 12 years as a franchise regional director, overseeing a 14-state region with 330 franchise owners and 785 franchise tax offices, and holds a Certified Franchise Executive designation from the International Franchise Association.

“The success of our five-year strategy, Block Horizons, depends on top talent taking bold actions and craving tough problems,” Jones said. “I know both Bob and Roxane will provide leadership that brings forward new ideas and ultimately delivers more convenience and better service to our clients.”

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial products, and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a small business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.