Applied Materials Announces Cash Dividend

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share payable on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on Sept. 16, 2021 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 26, 2021.



The quarterly cash dividend is a key component of Applied’s capital allocation strategy. In the second quarter of fiscal 2021, Applied announced a 9-percent dividend increase and a new $7.5 billion stock buyback authorization, supplementing the previous authorization which had approximately $525 million remaining at the end of the quarter. In addition, Applied announced a commitment to return between 80 and 100 percent of free cash flow to shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a forward-looking statement regarding the expected free cash flow return rate which is subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement include without limitation the risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings, including our recent Forms 10-Q and 8-K. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s current estimates, projections and assumptions, and we assume no obligation to update them.

