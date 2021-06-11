English Swedish

Immunicum Presents Data on Clinical Program DCP-001 at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2021 Virtual Congress

-- Ongoing ADVANCE II study evaluating DCP-001 in AML patients is nearing target enrollment of 20 patients --

Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST) today presents clinical data showing DCP-001’s ability to induce immune responses to a broad range of tumor associated antigens in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients, as well as preclinical results of enhanced efficacy when combining DCP-001 with established AML treatment regimens, at the EHA 2021 Virtual Congress, held from June 9-17, 2021. The abstracts covering these presentations have been communicated previously . The E-posters can now be accessed through the conference platform and at the Company’s corporate website .

“The data presented at the EHA conference underscores our confidence that DCP-001 can potentially improve the poor treatment prognosis for AML patients by providing lasting tumor control and prolonged clinical remission,” said Jeroen Rovers, Chief Medical Officer at Immunicum. “We are close to reaching the target enrollment in our ongoing ADVANCE-II study evaluating DCP-001 in AML patients with measurable residual disease, and look forward to be able to present more results from this study at the end of this year. In addition, we see based on preclinical data that DCP-001 has the potential to improve treatment outcomes when combined with 5-AZA and venetoclax, an established AML treatment regimen available to patients in the US.”

ADVANCE II is an international, multi center, open-label Phase II clinical study evaluating the efficacy and safety of two different dosing regimens of Immunicum’s cancer relapse vaccine candidate DCP-001 in patients with AML who are in complete remission, but have persistent measurable residual disease (MRD). Initial data on the study presented at the ASH 2020 Meeting , demonstrated that treatment with DCP-001 is safe, well-tolerated and with promising early signs of efficacy on converting patients to an MRD negative status. The Company is on track to present additional data on the study at the end of this year.

E-Posters presented at the EHA 2021 Virtual Congress will be available for registered attendees through the Virtual Congress platform starting Friday, June 11, 09:00 CEST as well as on the Immunicum website.

For more information, please contact:

Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +31 713 322 627

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Sijme Zeilemaker

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communication

Telephone: +46 8 732 8400

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Eva Mulder and Sophia Hergenhan

Trophic Communications

Telephone: +49 175 222 57 56

E-mail: immu@trophic.eu

About Immunicum AB (publ)

Immunicum is leveraging its unparalleled expertise in dendritic cell biology to develop novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based therapies for solid and blood-borne tumors. With complementary therapeutic approaches in Phase II clinical development that are based on intratumoral priming and cancer relapse vaccination, the company aims to improve survival outcomes and quality of life for a broad population of cancer patients. Based in Sweden and the Netherlands, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com

Attachment