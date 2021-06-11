RCP23 Sells 1,666,667 Subordinate Voting Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc.

CHICAGO, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 10, 2021, RCP23, LLC (the “Seller”), a private investment holding company controlled by Benjamin Kovler, CEO and Chairman of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (the “Issuer”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), sold 1,666,667 Subordinate Voting Shares of the Issuer (the “Transferred Shares”) to a third-party qualified institutional buyer at a purchase price of US$30.00 per share in a private transaction.



“This transaction brings Green Thumb a new institutional shareholder who is aligned with management's long-term vision,” said Manager of RCP23 Benjamin Kovler. “RCP23 has historically sold shares on behalf of our legacy shareholders who invested prior to Green Thumb going public.”

For further information, please contact Investor Relations, Green Thumb Industries Inc., InvestorRelations@GTIgrows.com, Phone: 310-622-8257.



