Avalon GloboCare to Present at the Noble Capital Markets Investor Forum During the 16th Annual World Stem Cell Summit on June 17, 2021

FREEHOLD, N.J., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) (Avalon or The Company), a clinical-stage global developer of cell-based technologies and therapeutics, today announced that it will be presenting at the Noble Capital Markets Investor Forum during the 16th Annual World Stem Cell Summit to be held virtually on June 14-18, 2021.



David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Luisa Ingargiola, Chief Financial Officer of Avalon GloboCare will present on Thursday, June 17th at 3:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time.

The presentation can be accessed in two ways: by registering for the full World Stem Cell Summit www.worldstemcellsummit.com, or by registering at no cost for the Investor Forum at www.channelchek.com, the investor portal created by Noble. The video webcast will be later archived on Channelchek as part of its C-Suite Series www.channelchek.com/c-suite, and on its YouTube channel. www.youtube.com/channelchek.

About Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) is a clinical-stage, vertically integrated, leading CellTech bio-developer dedicated to advancing and empowering innovative, transformative immune effector cell therapy, exosome technology, as well as COVID-19 related diagnostics and therapeutics. Avalon also provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance its clients' growth and development, as well as competitiveness in healthcare and CellTech industry markets. Through its subsidiary structure with unique integration of verticals from innovative R&D to automated bioproduction and accelerated clinical development, Avalon is establishing a leading role in the fields of cellular immunotherapy (including CAR-T/NK), exosome technology (ACTEX™), and regenerative therapeutics. For more information about Avalon GloboCare, please visit www.avalon-globocare.com.

For the latest updates on Avalon GloboCare's developments, please follow our twitter at @avalongc_avco

About The World Stem Cell Summit

Produced by the nonprofit Regenerative Medicine Foundation (RMF), the 2021 Summit is the most inclusive and expansive interdisciplinary networking and partnering meeting in the stem cell translation and regenerative medicine field. With the overarching purpose of fostering biomedical research, funding and investments targeting cures, the Summit is the single conference serving the diverse ecosystem of regenerative medicine stakeholders. Combined with the WFIRM & RMF Regenerative Medicine Essentials Course, the Summit provides distinctive educational and futuristic experiences through which all participants collect opportunities, become inspired and flourish.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research driven boutique investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. In 2018 Noble launched www.channelchek.com - a new investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

