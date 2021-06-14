Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

English Danish

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 7 June to Friday 11 June:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 59,660 800,955,889 7 June 2021 282 17,513.5461 4,938,820 8 June 2021 594 17,304.6633 10,278,970 9 June 2021 270 17,477.3704 4,718,890 10 June 2021 240 17,652.4583 4,236,590 11 June 2021 367 17,619.5095 6,466,360 Total 7-11 June Friday 1,753 30,639,630 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 1,858 17,478.3970 32,474,862 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 14,845 241,361,504 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 63,271 864,070,380 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 238,588 3,424,491,749 7 June 2021 1,417 18,286.9831 25,912,655 8 June 2021 2,984 18,038.7684 53,827,685 9 June 2021 1,356 18,222.1534 24,709,240 10 June 2021 1,206 18,431.2438 22,228,080 11 June 2021 1,844 18,339.6936 33,818,395 Total 7-11 June Friday 8,807 160,496,055 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 5,638 18,223.6919 102,745,175 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 59,390 1,010,614,933 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 253,033 3,687,732,979

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 40,955 A shares and 178,219 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.13% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

14 June 2021

