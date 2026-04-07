Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

 | Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 30 March to 03 April 2026:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 11,014 176,090,190
30 March 202630016,139.66674,841,900
31 March 202630016,028.10004,808,430
1 April 202630015,595.13334,678,540
2 April 2026- - -
3 April 2026- - -
Total 30-3 April Friday900 14,328,870
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 11,914 190,419,060
Accumulated under the program 11,914 190,419,060
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)44,056 714,514,993
30 March 20261,05216,378.227217,229,895
31 March 20261,05216,383.284217,235,215
1 April 20261,05215,824.605516,647,485
2 April 2026- - -
3 April 2026- - -
Total 30-3 April Friday3,156 51,112,595
Bought from the Foundation*44416,195.37237,190,745
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)47,656 772,818,333
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)47,656 772,818,333

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 192,708 A shares and 1,166,111 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.58% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 07 April 2026

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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