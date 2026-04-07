ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 30 March to 03 April 2026:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|11,014
|176,090,190
|30 March 2026
|300
|16,139.6667
|4,841,900
|31 March 2026
|300
|16,028.1000
|4,808,430
|1 April 2026
|300
|15,595.1333
|4,678,540
|2 April 2026
|-
|-
|-
|3 April 2026
|-
|-
|-
|Total 30-3 April Friday
|900
|14,328,870
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|11,914
|190,419,060
|Accumulated under the program
|11,914
|190,419,060
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|44,056
|714,514,993
|30 March 2026
|1,052
|16,378.2272
|17,229,895
|31 March 2026
|1,052
|16,383.2842
|17,235,215
|1 April 2026
|1,052
|15,824.6055
|16,647,485
|2 April 2026
|-
|-
|-
|3 April 2026
|-
|-
|-
|Total 30-3 April Friday
|3,156
|51,112,595
|Bought from the Foundation*
|444
|16,195.3723
|7,190,745
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|47,656
|772,818,333
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|47,656
|772,818,333
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 192,708 A shares and 1,166,111 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.58% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 07 April 2026
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
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Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 14 2026
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 14 2026