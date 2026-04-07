ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 30 March to 03 April 2026:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 11,014 176,090,190 30 March 2026 300 16,139.6667 4,841,900 31 March 2026 300 16,028.1000 4,808,430 1 April 2026 300 15,595.1333 4,678,540 2 April 2026 - - - 3 April 2026 - - - Total 30-3 April Friday 900 14,328,870 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 11,914 190,419,060 Accumulated under the program 11,914 190,419,060 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 44,056 714,514,993 30 March 2026 1,052 16,378.2272 17,229,895 31 March 2026 1,052 16,383.2842 17,235,215 1 April 2026 1,052 15,824.6055 16,647,485 2 April 2026 - - - 3 April 2026 - - - Total 30-3 April Friday 3,156 51,112,595 Bought from the Foundation* 444 16,195.3723 7,190,745 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 47,656 772,818,333 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 47,656 772,818,333

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 192,708 A shares and 1,166,111 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.58% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 07 April 2026

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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