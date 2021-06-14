Global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market Report 2021 with Focus on Siemens, ANSYS, Autodesk, Dassault Systemes, PTC Inc

Dublin, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Aerospace & Defense, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.7% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automotive Industry segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $566.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$566.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$557.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.



Electrical & Electronics Industry Segment to Record 7.3% CAGR



In the global Electrical & Electronics Industry segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$292.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$480.2 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$368.7 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured):

Siemens AG

ANSYS, Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

Dassault Systemes

PTC Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)

Global Market Outlook

Competition

Increasing Sales of EVs to Present Opportunities for CFD Market

CFD: An Integral Part of Engineering Analysis & Design

Growing Role of CFD in Critical Aircraft Systems and Components to Fuel Adoption in Aerospace & Defense Industry

Automotive Industry to Stimulate Demand for CFD Solutions

Acceptance of Cloud-based CFD Gathers Momentum

Rise in Cloud Services and Resultant Growth in Data Centers Fuels Demand for CFD for Thermal Modeling Purposes

Outsourcing of Manufacturing Activities to Emerging Nations Spurs Demand for CFD Solutions

Computational Fluid Dynamics Hold Application in Multiscale Study of Oil-in-Water Emulsions

CFD Modeling & Simulation for Hydrofracking Reactors and Crude Oil Pipelines

CFD Analysis Helps Power Plants Achieve High Efficiency Levels

Major Challenges Confronting CFD Market

Open Source CFD Software: A Major Threat to CFD Market

World 15-Year Perspective for Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Industry by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Electrical & Electronics Industry by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

