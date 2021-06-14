English Finnish Swedish

Company announcement, Helsinki, 14 June 2021 at 4 PM (EEST)

The Board of Directors of Nexstim Plc resolved on amendments of the stock options 2020 and cancellation of stock options 2016B held by the company and ending option plan 2013A

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or the "Company"), announces that the Board of Directors of Nexstim resolved on June 14, 2021, to convert 11 011 stock options 2020A currently held by the company into stock options 2020B, and 18 819 stock options 2020A currently held by the company into stock options 2020C.

As consequence of the above-mentioned change

in aggregate 206 011 are marked with 2020B, our of which 179 557 have been allocated to the management and personnel and 26 454 remain in the possession of the company;

in aggregate 213 819 are marked with 2020C, our of which 187 365 have been allocated to the management and personnel and 26 454 remain in the possession of the company.

In addition, 165 170 option rights are marked with symbol 2020A and those option rights are all allocated to management and personnel.

The amended terms of the stock options 2020 are available on the company’s website www.nexstim.com/investors.

Cancellation of stock options 2016B held by the company

The Board of Directors resolved on June 14, 2021, to definitely and irrevocably cancel 10 stock options 2016B held by the company

Ending option plan 2013A

The Board resolved totally and irrevocably to terminate the option plan 2013A in its entirety.

NEXSTIM PLC

Board of Directors

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Leena Niemistö, Chair of Board

+358 9 2727 170

leena.niemisto@nexstim.com

Erik Penser Bank AB (Certified Adviser)

+46 8 463 83 00

certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus®. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus® technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus® based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

