The Brick Announces Sponsorship of Homes For Heroes Foundation to Support Homeless Veterans in Edmonton

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brick, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Leon’s Furniture Limited (“LFL” or “Leon’s”) (TSX:LNF), is proud to announce the company’s sponsorship of the Edmonton ATCO Veterans Village (the Village), a housing initiative from Homes For Heroes Foundation, designed to support Canadian Armed Forces Veterans who are experiencing homelessness.



The Village, located in the community of Evansdale in Edmonton, will consist of 20 tiny modular homes, a resource centre, counselors office, recreation space and gardens. Through its sponsorship as a Community Partner, The Brick is donating furniture, appliances and other necessary items to furnish the homes – each less than 300 square feet in size but fully equipped with the features of a larger home.

“As a proudly Canadian company – one with deep Edmonton roots – The Brick stands behind Canadian Armed Forces Veterans,” said Dave Freeman, President, The Brick. “These men and women have risked everything for Canadians, and we are grateful for their service. The Brick is honoured to support Homes For Heroes Foundation by providing furnishings and appliances to make these tiny houses homes, ultimately creating safe, comfortable spaces for our country’s heroes at a time when they need it most.”

More than 5,000 Veterans are homeless in Canada. Homes For Heroes Foundation’s mission is to end this issue by providing unique, affordable housing and critical support services for Veterans. The organization endorses the concepts of “Housing First” and “Harm Reduction,” providing wrap-around service delivery through a team-based and collaborative case management approach.

“Homes For Heroes Foundation feels very fortunate to have such a great community minded partner in The Brick,” said Dave Howard, President & CEO, Homes For Heroes Foundation. “They have shown great compassion and respect for those that have served and I believe this donation is an extension of that support. Homes For Heroes is proud to bring together all levels of government, the corporate community, and individuals in a common goal to give back to the men and women that served this great country. Edmonton is an amazing city and we are thrilled to have our second village being built here.”

The Village and each tiny home have been thoughtfully designed to make a positive contribution to the surrounding Edmonton community, creating connection and a sense of pride and ownership among the residents. The Brick has donated items that will lend to this overall design, with functionality that will meet residents’ needs. The homes are currently under construction, with the Village scheduled to open on October 1st, 2021.

Over its 50 years of operations, The Brick has been committed to making an impact on the lives on Canadians. The company looks forward to supporting Homes For Heroes Foundation and future residents of Edmonton ATCO Veterans Village as they embark on the path to sustainability and self-sufficiency.

For more information about Homes For Heroes Foundation and how you can help, please visit: www.homesforheroesfoundation.ca.

For more information about The Brick’s community relations work, please visit: csr.thebrick.com.

About The Brick

Focused on Saving You More, as part of the LFL Group (Leon’s Furniture Limited - TSX: LNF), The Brick is Canada’s largest retailer of furniture, appliances, mattresses and electronics. Serving Canadians since 1971, with 209 locations and more than 5,000 employees across Canada, The Brick is proud to be part of your community. The Brick is online at TheBrick.com. Keep up-to-date, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Leon's Furniture Limited

Leon's Furniture Limited is the largest retailer of furniture, appliances and electronics in Canada. Our retail banners include: Leon's; The Brick; Brick Outlet; and The Brick Mattress Store. Finally, with The Brick's Midnorthern Appliance banner alongside with Leon's Appliance Canada banner, this makes the Company the country's largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels and property management companies. The Company has 303 retail stores from coast to coast in Canada under various banners. The Company operates three websites: leons.ca, thebrick.com and furniture.ca.

About Homes For Heroes Foundation

The Homes For Heroes Foundation was developed in response to the growing number of Canadian Veterans who are facing a crisis as they return to civilian live and find themselves on a path to homelessness. More than 5,000 Veterans are homeless and living on the streets in Canada. Homes For Heroes Foundation is building tiny home villages, with wrap around support services across Canada with the goal to end the issue of Veteran homelessness.

