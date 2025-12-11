The Brick showcases its newest location in Lloydminster, AB with a Grand Opening Celebration

LLOYDMINSTER, Alberta, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brick, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leon's Furniture Limited (“LFL” or “Leon's”) (TSX: LNF), is thrilled today to announce the Grand Opening of our brand-new 27,000 sq. ft Lloydminster showroom, more than 5,000 sq. ft. larger than the previous store. This new location features modern finishes such as luxury vinyl and ceramic tile and polished concrete floors, along with an enhanced selection across all product categories.

“We are so excited to unveil this new showroom, which brings an elevated shopping experience to the Lloydminster community,” said Darci Walker, President, The Brick. “Today’s grand opening represents The Brick’s ongoing commitment to offering customers outstanding value, service and selection.”

The showroom is located at 4215 – 70 Ave, Unit #101 in Lloydminster. The celebration will kick off with a Media Sneak Peek tonight, Thursday, December 11 at 5:00 p.m., giving media an exclusive look at the new spacious concept design and expanded product selection.

The official grand opening will take place on Saturday, December 13 at 10:00 a.m. As part of this grand opening celebration The Brick is offering $50 in-store credit for the first 25 shoppers, up to 30 per cent off furniture and the chance to win a $5,000 Brick shopping spree. From December 11–15, shoppers can enjoy exclusive grand opening deals and the chance to win more than $12,000 in prizes, valid only at The Brick Lloydminster.

About The Brick

Focused on Saving You More, The Brick offers a wide range of home furnishings, mattresses, electronics and appliances. Serving Canadians since 1971, The Brick is proud to be part of your community. The Brick is online at TheBrick.com. Keep up-to-date, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Leon's Furniture Limited:

Leon's Furniture Limited is the largest retailer of furniture, appliances and electronics in Canada. Our retail banners include: Leon's; The Brick; Brick Outlet; and The Brick Mattress Store. Finally, with The Brick's Midnorthern Appliance banner alongside Leon's Appliance Canada banner, this makes the Company the country's largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels and property management companies. The Company has 300 retail stores from coast to coast in Canada under various banners. The Company operates six websites: leons.ca, thebrick.com, furniture.ca, midnorthern.com, transglobalservice.com and appliancecanada.com.

